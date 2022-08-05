U.S. markets closed

Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market to Record 6.16% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate, Surge in the number of working women to boost market growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Acute Ideas Co. Ltd., Ameda Inc., Babisil Products Co. Ltd., Baby Amore, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dr.Browns, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Junobie in Indiana, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Mayborn Group Ltd., Medela AG, NUK USA LLC, Philips International BV, Pigeon Corp., among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

  • Segments: product (bottles and bags), end-user (0-6 months baby and 7-12 months baby), distribution Channel (offline stores and online stores)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market is expected to increase by USD 706.68 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.95%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will account for 39% of market growth. North America's top market for breastmilk storage bottles and bags is the US. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in APAC.

Vendor Insights-

The Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • Acute Ideas Co. Ltd.: The company offers breastmilk storage bags and bottles that include palm cups, nipple shields, nipple correctors, and hands-free devices.

  • Ameda Inc.: The company offers breastmilk storage bags and bottles that include breast pumps, pump parts, and accessories, breast care, breast milk storage, hands-free pumping apparel, breast milk warmers, and rental pumps.

  • Basil Products Co. Ltd.: The company offers breastmilk storage bags and bottles that include a Thermo 3d straw cup, leak-proof straw cup, oil bottle ultra, wide-neck sili-glass feeding bottle, and silicone owl suction placemat.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 39% of market growth. North America's top market for breastmilk storage bottles and bags is the US. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in APAC. The market for breastmilk storage bottles and bags will expand in North America over the forecast period due to factors including a significant rise in the awareness of various technologies for a convenient and comfortable lifestyle, an increase in dual-income households, and a rise in the number of working women.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Driver:

    The rise in the number of working women is one of the main factors fueling the growth of the worldwide breastmilk storage bags and bottles market. The number of working women worldwide is rising, which has increased the demand for practical baby care items including breastfeeding accessories like storage bags and bottles. The market for baby care items in the US, which also includes the market for nursing supplies, is also anticipated to grow as the average household income rises. 

  • Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Challenge:

    The availability of less expensive alternatives to nursing supplies is one of the major obstacles to the expansion of the worldwide breastmilk storage bags and bottles sector. Important rivals who sell formula milk are progressively releasing novel goods to increase their market share. In addition, mothers prefer the traditional method of breastfeeding to artificial alternatives, and this option for breastfeeding supplies includes breastmilk storage bags and bottles. These elements can prevent the market from expanding as anticipated.

Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 706.68 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.16

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Acute Ideas Co. Ltd., Ameda Inc., Babisil Products Co. Ltd., Baby Amore, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dr.Browns, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Junobie in Indiana, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Mayborn Group Ltd., Medela AG, NUK USA LLC, Philips International BV, Pigeon Corp., Shoplet, Summer Infant Inc., and The Angelcare Holding Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Bottles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 0-6 months baby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 7-12 months baby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Online stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Acute Ideas Co. Ltd.

  • 12.4 Ameda Inc.

  • 12.5 Babisil Products Co. Ltd.

  • 12.6 Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.

  • 12.7 Mayborn Group Ltd.

  • 12.8 Medela AG

  • 12.9 NUK USA LLC

  • 12.10 Pigeon Corp.

  • 12.11 Shoplet

  • 12.12 The Angelcare Holding Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

