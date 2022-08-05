Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market to Record 6.16% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate, Surge in the number of working women to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Acute Ideas Co. Ltd., Ameda Inc., Babisil Products Co. Ltd., Baby Amore, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dr.Browns, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Junobie in Indiana, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Mayborn Group Ltd., Medela AG, NUK USA LLC, Philips International BV, Pigeon Corp., among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Segments: product (bottles and bags), end-user (0-6 months baby and 7-12 months baby), distribution Channel (offline stores and online stores)

Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market is expected to increase by USD 706.68 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.95%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will account for 39% of market growth. North America's top market for breastmilk storage bottles and bags is the US. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in APAC.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Acute Ideas Co. Ltd.: The company offers breastmilk storage bags and bottles that include palm cups, nipple shields, nipple correctors, and hands-free devices.

Ameda Inc.: The company offers breastmilk storage bags and bottles that include breast pumps, pump parts, and accessories, breast care, breast milk storage, hands-free pumping apparel, breast milk warmers, and rental pumps.

Basil Products Co. Ltd.: The company offers breastmilk storage bags and bottles that include a Thermo 3d straw cup, leak-proof straw cup, oil bottle ultra, wide-neck sili-glass feeding bottle, and silicone owl suction placemat.

Story continues

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Get a Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 39% of market growth. North America's top market for breastmilk storage bottles and bags is the US. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in APAC. The market for breastmilk storage bottles and bags will expand in North America over the forecast period due to factors including a significant rise in the awareness of various technologies for a convenient and comfortable lifestyle, an increase in dual-income households, and a rise in the number of working women.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Driver:



The rise in the number of working women is one of the main factors fueling the growth of the worldwide breastmilk storage bags and bottles market. The number of working women worldwide is rising, which has increased the demand for practical baby care items including breastfeeding accessories like storage bags and bottles. The market for baby care items in the US, which also includes the market for nursing supplies, is also anticipated to grow as the average household income rises.

Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Challenge:



The availability of less expensive alternatives to nursing supplies is one of the major obstacles to the expansion of the worldwide breastmilk storage bags and bottles sector. Important rivals who sell formula milk are progressively releasing novel goods to increase their market share. In addition, mothers prefer the traditional method of breastfeeding to artificial alternatives, and this option for breastfeeding supplies includes breastmilk storage bags and bottles. These elements can prevent the market from expanding as anticipated.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Condom Market by Material, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The condom market share is expected to increase by USD 4.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Sexual Wellness Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sexual wellness market share is expected to increase by USD 42.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.97%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 706.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acute Ideas Co. Ltd., Ameda Inc., Babisil Products Co. Ltd., Baby Amore, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dr.Browns, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Junobie in Indiana, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Mayborn Group Ltd., Medela AG, NUK USA LLC, Philips International BV, Pigeon Corp., Shoplet, Summer Infant Inc., and The Angelcare Holding Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Bottles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 0-6 months baby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 7-12 months baby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Online stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Acute Ideas Co. Ltd.

12.4 Ameda Inc.

12.5 Babisil Products Co. Ltd.

12.6 Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.

12.7 Mayborn Group Ltd.

12.8 Medela AG

12.9 NUK USA LLC

12.10 Pigeon Corp.

12.11 Shoplet

12.12 The Angelcare Holding Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breastmilk-storage-bags-and-bottles-market-to-record-6-16-of-y-o-y-growth-rate-surge-in-the-number-of-working-women-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301600053.html

SOURCE Technavio