Breckenridge Announces Final Approval of its ANDA for Apixaban Tablets (generic for Eliquis®)

·1 min read

BERLIN, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announces today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted final approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Apixaban Tablets (generic for Eliquis®). This product was developed by Towa Pharmaceutical Europe, S.L. in its manufacturing facility located in Martorelles, Spain. According to industry sales data, Eliquis generated annual sales of $14 billion during the twelve months ending May 2021. Breckenridge has been granted a license under confidential terms permitting Breckenridge to launch generic Apixaban Tablets under its Abbreviated New Drug Application at a later date.

(PRNewsfoto/Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.)

About Breckenridge:
Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a subsidiary of Towa Pharmaceutical (Osaka, Japan), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we improve the health and quality of life of the patients we and our customers serve.
www.bpirx.com

For further information, please contact:
Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Robert Gasparino, Associate Vice President – Business Development
Tel: 860-828-8140
E-mail: rgasparino@bpirx.com

*All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breckenridge-announces-final-approval-of-its-anda-for-apixaban-tablets-generic-for-eliquis-301349649.html

SOURCE Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

