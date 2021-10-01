U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

Breckenridge Announces Launch of its 10mg strength for Everolimus Tablets (generic for Afinitor®)

·1 min read

BERLIN, Conn., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announces today that it has launched the 10mg strength of Everolimus Tablets (generic for Afinitor®). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously granted final approval of this Abbreviated New Drug Application. This product was developed in collaboration with Natco Pharma Limited. According to industry sales data, the 10mg strength of Afinitor generated annual sales of $392 million during the twelve months ending July 2021. Breckenridge previously launched its Everolimus tablets in 2.5mg, 5mg and 7.5mg strengths during the second quarter of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.)

About Breckenridge:
Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Towa Pharmaceutical (Osaka, Japan), markets and distributes quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals in the United States. Our products are developed in our affiliated research and development centers, as well as through strategic partnerships nationwide and around the world. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we improve the health and lives of the patients we and our customers serve.
www.bpirx.com

About Natco:
Natco Pharma Limited is a global generic pharmaceutical research, development, manufacturing and marketing company. The company was established in 1981 in India. Natco supplies pharmaceutical products to over 50 countries across the globe, including the United States. Natco focuses on the development and manufacturing of oncology and other specialty pharmaceuticals.
www.natcopharma.co.in

For further information, please contact:
Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Robert Gasparino, Associate Vice President – Business Development
Tel: 860-828-8140
E-mail: rgasparino@bpirx.com

*All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breckenridge-announces-launch-of-its-10mg-strength-for-everolimus-tablets-generic-for-afinitor-301389699.html

SOURCE Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

