Breeze Airways celebrating big milestone with special two-day discounted fares offer

Breeze Airways is celebrating a major milestone for the company with a special discounted fares offer for travelers.

Breeze announced today (April 9) that March was the airline's first full month of operating profit. Breeze is offering a two-day-only promotion with 40% off all roundtrip base fares when the code ‘UNIQUE’ is used at checkout on the Breeze app or at flybreeze.com.

What to now about Breeze Airways special discount

The promotion is available until Wednesday, April 10 at 11:59pm PT for travel from April 28 to June 13, 2024.

Breeze serves 56 cities across 29 states with more than 170 nonstop seasonal and year-round routes.

In Fort Myers at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), Breeze offers 19 nonstop destinations as of March 26 when it announced four new nonstop routes.

The base fare discount applies only to new reservations for roundtrip flights. Promotion excludes travel on May 27. For more details and other restrictions check the Breeze app or website.

Breeze was founded in 2019 by serial airline entrepreneur, David Neeleman. The airline’s launch plans were temporarily put on hold in March 2020 when the pandemic shuttered the industry, but Breeze secured its certification and went for sale on May 21, 2021, taking flight just six days later.

