Breeze Airways celebrating graduations with two-day discounted fares promotion

Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press
1 min read
0

Breeze Airways announced today (April 17) it is offering discount on airfares tied to travel for high school and college graduations across the U.S.

Breeze is offering a two-day-only promotion with 40-percent off roundtrip base fares. Travelers can use the code ‘CONGRATS’ at checkout on Breeze App or flybreeze.com until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, April 18, for travel from April 29 to June 13 and August 26 to Sept. 30.

The 40% base fare discount applies only to new reservations for round-trip flights with promo code CONGRATS. Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies.

Breeze has a significant presence at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers.

Breeze Airways announced on April 17 a special two-day fare discount for graduations travel.

Current destinations offered by Breeze Airways at RSW

Akron/Canton, OH; Charleston, SC; Columbus, OH; Hartford, CT; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; New Orleans, LA; Norfolk, VA; Pittsburgh, PA; Portland, ME; Providence, RI; Raleigh/Durham, NC; Richmond, VA; and Syracuse, NY nonstop.

Future destinations offered by Breeze Airways at RSW

Scheduled to start in October:

  • Manchester, NH (Seasonal, Wed and Sat, starting October 2)

  • Stewart/Newburgh, NY (Seasonal, Wed and Sat, starting October 2)

  • Lansing, MI (Seasonal, Thurs and Sun, starting October 3)

  • Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA (Seasonal, Thurs and Sun, starting October 3)

  • Bangor, ME (Seasonal, Wed and Sat, starting October 5)

