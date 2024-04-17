Breeze Airways celebrating graduations with two-day discounted fares promotion
Breeze Airways announced today (April 17) it is offering discount on airfares tied to travel for high school and college graduations across the U.S.
Breeze is offering a two-day-only promotion with 40-percent off roundtrip base fares. Travelers can use the code ‘CONGRATS’ at checkout on Breeze App or flybreeze.com until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, April 18, for travel from April 29 to June 13 and August 26 to Sept. 30.
The 40% base fare discount applies only to new reservations for round-trip flights with promo code CONGRATS. Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies.
Breeze has a significant presence at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers.
Current destinations offered by Breeze Airways at RSW
Akron/Canton, OH; Charleston, SC; Columbus, OH; Hartford, CT; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; New Orleans, LA; Norfolk, VA; Pittsburgh, PA; Portland, ME; Providence, RI; Raleigh/Durham, NC; Richmond, VA; and Syracuse, NY nonstop.
Future destinations offered by Breeze Airways at RSW
Scheduled to start in October:
Manchester, NH (Seasonal, Wed and Sat, starting October 2)
Stewart/Newburgh, NY (Seasonal, Wed and Sat, starting October 2)
Lansing, MI (Seasonal, Thurs and Sun, starting October 3)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA (Seasonal, Thurs and Sun, starting October 3)
Bangor, ME (Seasonal, Wed and Sat, starting October 5)
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Breeze Airways offering discounted fares for graduations travel