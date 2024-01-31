Breeze Airways debuts at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

Jan. 31—PITTSTON TWP. — Breeze Airways on Tuesday launched new service from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport to Orlando, Fla., with fares on the new nonstop routes starting from $75 one-way, if purchased by Feb. 6, for travel by March 16, 2024.

"It's great to have Breeze Airways serving Northeastern Pennsylvania with service to Orlando," said Carl R. Beardsley, Jr., the airport's Executive Director. "Orlando is one of our top destinations, and we are excited that Breeze will provide our area's families and businesses with convenient, nonstop service there."

The airport had not offered direct flights to Florida since Allegiant Air left in December 2017.

Breeze Airways' President Tom Doxey said Breeze's focus is on connecting under-served markets, adding non-stops between cities without existing service.

"As we introduce service from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, we're proud to bring an affordable and convenient new travel option to Orlando," Doxey said.

Recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the Top 5 Best U.S. Airlines for the second consecutive year, Breeze offers guests both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and — on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300 — Nicest.

The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, priority boarding and Breeze Ascent — the carrier's premium in-flight experience featuring 2×2 recliner-style seating and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze doesn't charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.

Learn more about Breeze's flight offerings via the airline's website, www.flybreeze.com, or its app.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.