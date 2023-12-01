Breeze Airways: What you need to know about the newest airline coming to Springfield

Friday's arrival of Breeze Airways to Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport provides another, much closer, option for people seeking to get to Florida for the holidays, to visit Mickey and Minnie, or to just find someplace warm when it gets cold.

But what exactly does Breeze have to provide the discerning airline customers of central Illinois? Here's a look at Breeze Airways and what it brings to Springfield:

What is Breeze Airways?

Breeze Airways was established in 2018 by David Neeleman, best known for establishing low-cost airlines like Morris Air – sold to Southwest Airlines in 1993 for $120 million – WestJet – Canada's second-largest airline – Azul Brazilian Airways – which provides service to underserved markets in Brazil – and, most notably, JetBlue, which combines the low costs of airlines like Southwest and Allegiant with the kind of amenities seen on luxury aircraft, such as greater legroom and a variety of inflight entertainment.

More: Sheila Walk of the Springfield Area Arts Council is bowing out, but not completely

Gareth Edmondson-Jones, a spokesperson for Breeze, said that the airline, much like Neeleman's other ventures, meets a need in the marketplace. Similarly to Azul, Edmondson-Jones pointed out that Breeze covers the kind of airports that major chains like United, Delta and American have been leaving in recent years.

"It's recognizing that the legacy carriers all started retreating from smaller, secondary markets before COVID and was exacerbated during COVID," Edmondson-Jones said. "There's a lot of communities that lost their service or lost a good chunk of their service. Breeze is that rare animal that connects cities that don't have non-stop service."

Breeze has only been in the air for two years, with its first flight in 2021, and has expanded quickly. Springfield will be the 38th destination for the airline and its first in Illinois. Future expansion will include cities such as Madison, WI, and Evansville, IN, and other Midwestern locations.

Story continues

Even with the short time in service, Breeze has earned praise from passengers, being named one of the best domestic airlines by Travel + Leisure magazine in each of the past two years. In 2022, they ranked No. 2 in the U.S. behind Hawaiian Airlines and No. 4 behind Hawaiian, Alaska, and Delta airlines this year.

What routes are going to be available?

Beginning Friday, Breeze will provide non-stop service to Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport from Springfield. The first flight takes off at 11:45 a.m., but not before a ribbon cutting and formal welcome to Breeze from the city that begins at 9:45 a.m.

For the first month, each flight will be provided on Mondays and Fridays, but the Orlando route will switch to Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning Jan. 10.

How much are Breeze tickets?

Breeze is a low-cost airline similar to Allegiant and they entered the Springfield market with a bang, promising $49 introductory fares in September.

A ticket to Orlando for the no-frills nice option on their first planes is priced at $72, but that's nothing approaching the $29 fare on Dec. 15.

Of course, the costs don't include baggage fees, taxes, or other terms and conditions. The airline does warn that the price could change by the time you try to book.

Because there is no stopover at a larger airport, Edmondson-Jones said that they have the ability to get people from point A to point B quicker than they would with other airlines.

"We like to say 'we'll get you there twice as fast for half the price,'" Edmondson-Jones said.

The company brands itself as the U.S.' only "Nice Low-Cost Carrier" or "NLCC" and the "nice" branding is carried throughout the airline, with their pricing options going in a bundle ranging from Nice to Nicer to Nicest. Edmondson-Jones said that the branding is a way to stand out in a market full of airlines trying to get people onto their planes and into their seats.

"Most carriers can get you from A to B," Edmondson-Jones said. "Others can do it at a really good price. If you can get off the plane and you love the experience, you're going to tell your friends and family. Our growth trajectory is really strong and you need that groundswell of support and word of mouth. We look at doing things that are nicer."

In addition, they don't have change or cancellation fees and also offer free family seating and a la carte pricing.

What kind of planes does Breeze fly?

Breeze will fly Airbus A220-300 aircraft to Springfield, which has roomy seats and a first-class option called Breeze Ascent.

Breeze Ascent offers a recliner-style seat with legroom and complimentary snacks and drinks, plus alcohol. The airline doesn't provide first-class seating as you would envision it, but allows people to opt into it on each of their three pricing options.

"You can pick your own experience and go from there," Edmondson-Jones said.

The A220 cabin is quiet and has ample overhead storage, Edmondson-Jones said, adding that the plane is fuel-efficient.

"For its category, it's got the tallest ceilings, widest aisles, biggest windows, and largest overhead bins," Edmondson-Jones said. "It's quiet, roomy and comfortable."

What's the future of Breeze in Springfield?

Plenty of airlines have come and gone at Capital Airport in recent years. American and Allegiant still have flights to and from Springfield, but United has dropped their service to Chicago O'Hare International Airport and while American picked up the slack, they also dropped their service to Dallas as well.

More: Fire causes heavy smoke damage to yet-to-open Capital Cafe on MacArthur Boulevard

Breeze is providing something that hasn't been seen in Springfield since 2017 – a direct route to central Florida. Edmondson-Jones said that Springfield fits a sort of need that Breeze looks for in their markets – being the only non-stop service from one location to another in that particular area.

"We're not fighting over a share of the pie with other carriers," Edmondson-Jones said. "When price stops becoming a determining factor, there still has to be a reason to fly the low-cost carrier. We've attacked that on two fronts – we have a really great product, for a start and it's a diversified product with the three kinds of seating, with the business-class recliner seats up front. We're not just a one-size-fits-all; we diversify and we give people a reason to fly Breeze."

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: What to know about Breeze Airways, the newest airline in Springfield