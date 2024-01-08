Breeze Airways offers discounts for Columbus flights

Breeze Airways launched Columbus service in 2021.

Breeze Airways is offering 35% discounts on roundtrip flights from Columbus through May 22.

The discount flyer announced Monday that customers can get the discount if they use the promo code "GETFRESH" and book the flight on the Breeze App or at flybreeze.com.

The promotion is available until the end of the day Friday.

“What better way to kick things off in the New Year than by booking your next adventure,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey in a news release announcing the promotion. “With travel dates spanning into the spring and early summer, this promotion is a great way to look ahead with the added flexibility of no change or cancellation fees.”

Breeze launched its Columbus service in 2021 to and from five cities with fairs as low as $39.

The airline now serves nine cities directly from Columbus, all but one — Orange County, California — in the eastern U.S.

