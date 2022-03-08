U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

Breeze Airways, Viasat Partner to Bring High-Speed In-Flight Connectivity to Breeze's New Airbus A220-300 Fleet

·5 min read
Viasat Being Named In-Flight Connectivity Provider by Breeze Airways Coincides with the Airline's Announcement of New, Longer Routes

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ new U.S. low-fare airline, and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Viasat will outfit Breeze's complete Airbus A220-300 fleet with its most advanced in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution. Breeze has 80 Airbus A220s on order with an option for an additional 40. While Breeze will operate the Airbus A220 starting in May, the first aircraft featuring Viasat connectivity is expected to enter service in October 2022.

Breeze aims to make travel more digitally accessible and seamless—whether that is through its sleek and simple app or through deploying Viasat's innovative industry-leading IFC system. Specifically, Viasat's IFC service provides a fast, streaming internet experience in the sky, comparable to what passengers expect on the ground. It is powered by Viasat's high-capacity, Ka-band satellite network, and will enable Breeze Guests the ability to enjoy high-quality entertainment and streaming content, stay in touch with family, friends and co-workers or be productive at any stage of the flight -– all on their personal electronic devices.

The key to providing content-rich in-flight internet experiences to Breeze Guests and crew is the satellite bandwidth offered by Viasat's network. This includes capacity that meets high service demand in certain geographical areas throughout the day, such as busy airport hubs or popular flight routes during peak travel hours. Regardless of how many Breeze Guests or crew are connected, Viasat's network is designed to deliver consistent, high-speed internet to each connected device.

"Our vision for in-flight connectivity extends way beyond just delivering high-quality streaming and internet speeds. It will enable us to offer a fully-integrated and seamless experience through the Breeze app, giving our Guests unparalleled access to a wide array of personalized services and options," said Breeze Founder and CEO David Neeleman. "We identified a natural partner in Viasat — not only in the performance, speed and satellite capacity advantage, but as a great cultural partner in the way we both seek to prioritize the digital experience."

Don Buchman, Viasat's vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation, added: "From our first discussions with Breeze, there was a great fit based on how the airline values the digital experience for its Guests and how our world-class IFC solution delivers on that promise. Specifically, for their expanding network and transcontinental routes, we can deliver the industry's fastest in-flight connectivity service—even for bandwidth-intensive applications like streaming video, which dominate internet traffic today."

About Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways, which commenced operations in May 2021, is the nation's best funded start up airline in history. Breeze provides service between 18 cities across 14 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, the low fare carrier merges kindness and technology to deliver its signature Seriously Nice™ nonstop service between secondary airports, bypassing hubs and saving Guests time and money. The airline recently announced an order of 80 A220-300 aircraft, the first of which will enter service in May, 2022. With Breeze, there are never any change or cancellation fees.

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements related to Viasat and Breeze Airways' relationship; the introduction of Viasat's IFC service on Breeze Airways' Airbus A220 aircraft; the enhanced internet experience passengers and crew can expect; the availability, capabilities and performance of the Viasat in-flight internet equipment; the number of aircraft, location of service, and the timing to connect the Breeze Airways fleet; the ability to direct capacity to demand; the forward compatibility of Viasat's IFC system; the satellites used to provide the service, and the expected global capacity gains that will be provided by future Viasat satellites. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2022 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breeze-airways-viasat-partner-to-bring-high-speed-in-flight-connectivity-to-breezes-new-airbus-a220-300-fleet-301497436.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

