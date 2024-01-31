Breeze flight attendants in Norfolk seek union, citing pay and inconsistent rules

Flight attendants for budget airline Breeze Airways plan to unionize, including around 50 workers from Norfolk.

The employees recently filed for an election with the National Mediation Board to form a union with the Association of Flight Attendants, according to a Jan. 22 announcement.

“Breeze Flight Attendants are proud of their work as aviation’s first responders and they are ready to lock in a real voice at their growing airline,” Sara Nelson, the association’s international president, said in the announcement.

Around 50 of the nearly 600 Breeze flight attendants are based in Norfolk, a union spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the workers are voting to unionize for a number of issues, including: adequate hourly pay, overtime pay, pay for red-eye flights, vacation pay, hotel accommodations for flight crews, a better sick pay system and better health insurance.

Flight attendants at Breeze have experienced issues like a continually changing set of workplace rules, insufficient work hours and disrespectful treatment from management, according to the union.

The flight attendants organized “faster than almost any campaign I’ve ever seen,” Nelson said.

Breeze Airways said in an emailed statement that it already has an existing relationship with flight attendants that has led to pay increases and other improvements to benefits.

“We firmly believe that creating a legacy together is far more meaningful than becoming a part of someone else’s, which is why we are urging our flight attendants to educate themselves on what AFA representation could mean for them,” the company said.

The flight attendants will vote when a date is set by the National Mediation Board, which handles union elections for air and rail workers. Breeze pilots are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association union.

Breeze Airways began flying out of Norfolk International Airport in 2021 and has been aggressively expanding its flights out of the city ever since. It now serves at least 16 destinations from Norfolk, according to its website.

