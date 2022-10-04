Breeze Launches Paid Parental Leave Insurance for Employers

The insurtech's newest income protection solution helps employers support working parents, compete for top talent, & reduce HR workload.

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze , the leading online disability insurance company, announced today the launch of Leave by Breeze, a paid parental leave insurance solution for employers to support employees who need to take time away from work to care for what matters most – their families.

The addition enhances Breeze's turnkey online platform, which already includes short-term disability insurance, two types of long-term disability insurance, and critical illness insurance.

Leave by Breeze also brings access to the employer market and empowers the Omaha-based insurtech's ability to offer income protection coverage for maternity or paternity leave stemming from childbirth, adoption, or foster parenting.

"As both a business leader and father of three, I've seen first-hand the need to rethink how we provide financial support to individuals and their growing families," said Colin Nabity, CEO & co-founder at Breeze. "Leave by Breeze enables us to provide income protection coverage during parental leave, and it coordinates with our employer-sponsored disability insurance plans."

Just 19% of US workers currently have access to paid family leave through their employers. While the advantages of offering employees paid parental leave are clear, many employers lack the administrative capacity to budget, launch, and manage such a program.

Leave by Breeze helps employers clear that hurdle as they now have a turnkey solution to easily provide their employees with paid parental leave.

For employers, Leave by Breeze takes little bandwidth to set up and offers a significant competitive advantage when it comes to recruiting and retaining top talent.

In fact, the US Department of Labor found 90% of working fathers said it's important a prospective employer offers paid parental leave. Another study from Ernst & Young found 86% of millennials are less likely to quit if paid parental leave is offered as an employee benefit.

With paid parental leave insurance now available through Breeze, it's never been easier for employers to financially protect their employees and their loved ones.

About Breeze:

Breeze powers the American workforce when they can't work. In the event of a disability or parental leave, our individual and employer-sponsored insurance plans help replace an employee's lost wages so they can keep paying for their mortgage, groceries, newborn expenses, and anything else. Built with industry expertise and innovative technology, our turnkey online platform is made for consumers, employers, agents, and brokers. Breeze currently offers long-term disability insurance, short-term disability insurance, critical illness insurance, paid parental leave insurance, and group disability insurance.

