Breeze Partners With PIA to Provide Turnkey Disability Insurance Solution

·3 min read

PIA member agents can now use Breeze's online platform to quote and sell income protection at scale.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) announced today a new partnership with Breeze, the leading online disability insurance company that gives PIA's member agents access to Breeze's turnkey disability insurance platform.

The independent insurance agencies and agents comprising PIA can utilize Breeze's proprietary technology and online platform to quote disability insurance in seconds and submit client applications in minutes. Breeze also has a customer success team to handle case management.

"We're thrilled to be partnered with PIA as a disability insurance solution for their network," said Colin Nabity, CEO & co-founder of Breeze. "The income protection market remains largely untapped, and we look forward to working with PIA's member agents to help them efficiently scale a new revenue stream."

Breeze currently features two long-term disability insurance products, short-term disability insurance, critical illness insurance, group disability insurance, and paid parental leave insurance. PIA member agents can quote and sell any of these income protection products through the Breeze Agent Portal or by simply sharing their custom Breeze agent landing page with clients who want to quote and apply for coverage themselves.

"PIA is excited to bring Breeze's disability insurance sales platform to our member agents," said Robert Holt, Vice President of Products & Services for PIA. "Independent insurance agents are well-positioned to discuss and promote income protection plans to their personal and business line clients. By partnering with Breeze, PIA can offer the technology needed to help our member agents insure what is often their clients most important asset: their income."

Breeze's partnership with PIA comes soon after the Omaha-based insurtech announced a similar partnership with Appalachian Underwriters, the country's fifth-largest MGA. While Breeze does feature a direct-to-consumer channel, the company has designed an agent-centric platform for exactly these types of distribution deals.

Breeze also recently announced the launch of Leave by Breeze, a paid parental leave insurance solution for employers to support employees who need to take time away from work for childbirth, adoption, and foster parenting.

Just 14% of Americans own disability insurance despite having a 25% chance of suffering a career-altering disability. A notoriously convoluted application process kept both agents and consumers away from buying important income protection coverage, which has created an untapped opportunity.

Having built a turnkey platform that simplifies the process, Breeze is uniquely positioned as the low-strain, high-growth disability insurance solution for insurance agents who want to efficiently tap into the market.

The PIA – Breeze partnership will help member agents do exactly that, while also fulfilling Breeze's mission to close the income protection coverage gap.

About PIA:

Founded in 1931, the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes, and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianational.org.

About Breeze:

Breeze powers the American workforce when they can't work. In the event of a disability or parental leave, our individual and employer-sponsored insurance plans help replace an employee's lost wages so they can keep paying for their mortgage, groceries, newborn expenses, and anything else. Built with industry expertise and innovative technology, our turnkey online platform is made for consumers, employers, agents, and brokers. Breeze currently offers long-term disability insurance, short-term disability insurance, critical illness insurance, paid parental leave insurance, and group disability insurance.

This press release is online at:
https://www.pianational.org/detail-pages/news/2022/10/18/breeze-partners-with-pia-to-provide-turnkey-disability-insurance-solution

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breeze-partners-with-pia-to-provide-turnkey-disability-insurance-solution-301652665.html

SOURCE National Association of Professional Insurance Agents

