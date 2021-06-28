U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,286.00
    +5.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,384.50
    -49.34 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,454.72
    +94.33 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,334.40
    +0.78 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.69
    -0.36 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.70
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    +0.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1926
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5040
    -0.0320 (-2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3903
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8070
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,347.29
    +1,128.29 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    826.53
    +3.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.44
    -20.63 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    -18.16 (-0.06%)
     

BreezoMeter, the iPhone tool that measures air quality, raises a $30M Series C

Marcella McCarthy
·3 min read

Ran Korber and his asthmatic and pregnant wife were looking to buy a house in Israel. As an environmental engineer, he knows that air pollution is the leading environmental cause of premature death, can cause premature birth, and can account for other respiratory diseases. Korber started looking for the city with the least amount of pollution in Israel only to realize that this information didn’t exist. His frustration led him to create what today is BreezoMeter, a tool that forecasts 40 pollutants within the categories of pollen, air pollution, wildfires and weather.

Today the company announced a $30 million Series C led by Fortissimo Capital, bringing its total raised to date to $45 million. The company is based in Israel and launched in June of 2014, about two years after Korber was house-hunting with his wife.

Deep Science: Keeping AI honest in medicine, climate science and vision

“In many countries, people don’t have a clue about the air around them,” Korber, now CEO and co-founder of BreezoMeter, told TechCrunch.

BreezoMeter uses AI and machine learning to gather and understand data from multiple sources, including more than 47,000 sensors worldwide. The result is street-level air quality resolution (within 16.5 ft) and pollen, pollutants, and fire data, in more than 100 countries.

You probably didn’t know this, but if you have an Apple Watch or an iPhone, they both have BreezoMeter built into the Apple weather app. Scroll down on the weather of any city, and the air quality measure is presented by BreezoMeter. In the U.S., the Air Quality Index (AQI) uses a scale from 0-500, 0 being the cleanest. Here in Miami, the air quality was 36 (good) yesterday, and 51 (moderate) today. In comparison, New York City’s air is 34 (good) today, better than Miami’s.

BreezoMeter is not only able to measure current air quality, but it can forecast it, too, allowing people to better prepare depending on their sensitivities.

“We are able to forecast when the conditions for pollen season will start, and then [we] can forecast how pollen may move between two different locations,” said Korber.

If you’re not sure of your sensitivities, knowing the air quality of where you are, you can at least keep a lookout for symptoms.

“Depending on the type of pollutant in the air, BreezoMeter can also tell you the possible symptoms you may start feeling if exposed,” Korber said.

The challenge isn’t just the pollution itself, but also a large information gap regarding air quality. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), about 120 million people in the U.S. live in areas where there is no pollution monitoring.

“Before BreezoMeter, everyone used the data from the same sensors, and now we collect data from those sensors plus others including traffic data, wildfires, satellites, local sensors and we also take into account land use for pollen,” said Korber.

What’s behind this year’s boom in climate tech SPACs?

A time when sensors can easily get destroyed is during a wildfire. “The sensors can burn, literally,” Korber said. To circumvent this problem, BreezoMeter relies on its other multitude of sensors for the data, including those from satellites.

“Every day, more than 300 million people use our platform to make informed decisions on how to avoid environmental hazards,” said Korber, and not everyone is using just the weather app.

For people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, they may be benefiting from BreezoMeter from within Propeller by Resmed. Propeller is a device that, depending on the air quality, tells a patient what to do to improve their health, such as close a window or use an inhaler, for example.

According to BreezoMeter, since Propeller incorporated BreezoMeter into its product, Propeller’s patients have experienced about 50% fewer asthma attacks and reduced ER visits.

BreezoMeter plans to use the money from the current raise to develop more product categories and triple its team to about 120 people.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Autonomous Mission Master XT can haul over a ton of supplies into war zones

    Armies want autonomous vehicles to reduce the risk and workload for soldiers, and a new model is a prime example of how that will work.

  • 12 Best Solar Energy Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best solar energy stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of the renewable energy sector and its future outlook, you can click to see the 5 Best Solar Energy Stocks to Invest In. According to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, the […]

  • Old, small and CO2-intense: why Canada's highest-carbon oil sites keep pumping

    In the shadow of Canada's mega oil sands projects, smaller, technologically outdated facilities are churning out up to three times more emissions per barrel than the sector's already high average. These projects present another challenge to Canada's goal to cut emissions by 40-45% by 2030. With oil prices near 2-1/2-year highs and dim prospects for building new projects in a world heading toward net zero, operators are aiming to pump dry existing facilities, including the most carbon-intense sites.

  • Vehicles Submerged in Detroit Flooding

    Vehicles became submerged in floodwater in Detroit, Michigan, on June 26, after heavy rainfall brought severe flooding to the city.Michigan State Police urged patience as they responded to 911 calls as a result of the severe flooding. This footage was released by Michigan State Police. Credit: MSP Metro Detroit via Storyful

  • Vehicles Underwater at Stellantis Shipping Yard after Massive Rainfall Hits Detroit

    An as yet unknown number of Jeeps, Dodge Durangos, and other brand-new vehicles appear submerged in video of the flooding.

  • The West’s Devastating Drought Captured in Aerial Photography

    BloombergThis year, the Southwest United States has been experiencing gripping heat and unprecedented drought, a cycle of misery more intense than anything recorded in the 20-year history of the U.S. Drought Monitor. And the dynamic is predicted to only worsen throughout the summer. California reservoirs are 50 percent lower than they usually are this time of year, according to the AP, and large swaths of the country are set up for an exceptionally dangerous wildfire season.Here, photos show the

  • Two disturbances in the Atlantic. One could reach the southeast coast as depression

    The southeast coast could see a tropical depression Monday evening if a disturbance off the coast strengthens further, the National Hurricane Center said. It could bring gusty winds, flooding and a strong rip current.

  • EU countries approve landmark climate change law

    European Union countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change. Negotiators from Parliament and EU member states reached a deal in April on the climate law, which sets targets to reduce net EU emissions by 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels, and eliminate them by 2050. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved the deal on Monday, except for Bulgaria, which abstained.

  • Sprawling heat dome brings record-shattering temperatures to the Pacific Northwest

    A stifling "heat dome" is parked over the Pacific Northwest, bringing unprecedented heat to at least 25 million in the United States, and more in Canada. Temperatures are forecast to hit an apex Sunday and Monday in many areas.Why it matters: Extreme heat threatens lives, ranking as the nation's top weather-related killer annually. In addition, extreme heat events such as this one are a clear manifestation of human-caused climate change, with numerous studies linking such events to the long-term

  • How America’s treeless streets are fueling inequality

    Rich Houston teems with greenery and public parks. But unfair zoning laws mean its poorer communities of color bake in the hot sun Much of Houston was built on coastal prairie, swamps, and marshes. As the city grew, an urban forest came with it, but it hasn’t grown equitably. Illustration: Nicole Rifkin/The Guardian Every weekday at 6am, 68-year-old Ana Adelea-Lopez walks through her Houston neighborhood to the bus stop. On the way, she passes a series of apartment complexes, telephone poles and

  • Michigan governor declares state of emergency due to flooding

    Heavy rainfall throughout Michigan has resulted in power outages, flooding and sewer backups.

  • ‘Jaw-dropping’ forecast warns of climate change’s future impact in WA, scientists say

    It’s a forecast so hot that it left some seasoned meteorologists initially in disbelief.

  • Waters off southeastern US coast could spawn short-lived tropical system

    On this image captured on Monday morning, June 28, 2021, a swirl of clouds associated with the next candidate for a tropical depression and storm in the Atlantic can be seen in the lower part of the atmosphere off the South Carolina coast. At the same time, strong winds high in the atmosphere were blowing thunderstorms onshore in Georgia, southern South Carolina and northern Florida. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East) All has been quiet in the Atlantic basin since Claudette swept through the Sou

  • 'Extraordinary' Shelf Cloud Seen Over Guadalajara as Hurricane Forms Off Mexican Coast

    An “extraordinary” shelf cloud loomed over the western Mexican city of Guadalajara on June 25.This timelapse footage shows the dramatic effect created by the cloud as it moved across the sky.The video was posted as Hurricane Enrique was forming off the southern Mexican coast. The hurricane system was expected to continue to bring heavy rain to southwest Mexico on June 27 and on the following days. Credit: Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful

  • NAMEPA’s Maritime Sustainability Passport Awarded to Tidewater

    Global Offshore Supply Vessel Leader First in Sector to Qualify

  • Heat Dome Smashing Northwest Records Began With China Rain

    (Bloomberg) -- Heavy rain in China, an expanse of warm water stretching across the North Pacific, and kinks in the jet stream are combining to drive an unusual heat wave that will set records in the Pacific Northwest.Seattle and Portland may post their hottest June days in history, while heat warnings are posted in Canada as far north as the Arctic Circle. The dangerously hot temperatures raise wildfire risk, may worsen air pollution, and pose public health threats in a region where many don’t h

  • World’s Biggest Carbon Market to Get Stronger in EU Green Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s carbon market, the world’s biggest, is set to expand and impose tougher limits on emitters as the region aligns its entire economy with a stricter climate target for the next decade.The European Commission plans to phase maritime transport into the EU Emissions Trading System from 2023 and improve a mechanism to control the supply of carbon permits as part of the biggest overhaul of the market to date, according to a draft law seen by Bloomberg News.The reform

  • Engineer discovered ‘major structural damage’ three years before Florida condominium collapsed

    An engineer found serious structural damage to the Florida condominium complex years before it collapsed Thursday.

  • Death toll from Florida condo collapse rises to 5

    The death toll from the Surfside, Florida, building collapse has risen to five after rescue workers pulled another body from the rubble, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) said Saturday.The latest: The mayor told reporters that as of Saturday evening, 130 people had been accounted for and 156 others remain unaccounted following the collapse at the 12-story Champlain Towers South about 1:30a.m. Thursday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In addition

  • West coast drought leads to grasshopper plague

    As the Southwest remains stuck in the most intense drought of the 21st century, a plague of grasshoppers has emerged, threatening farmers' rangelands, AP reports.Driving the news: The Department of Agriculture has responded by launching an extermination campaign against grasshoppers, the largest since the 1980s. Authorities have started to spray thousands of square miles with pesticide to kill immature grasshopper before they become adults.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.