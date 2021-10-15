U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

Breg, Inc. Appoints Seasoned Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

Jonathon Singer brings more than three decades of financial and business strategy expertise to the growing orthopedic company

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breg, Inc., a leading orthopedic bracing and billing services company, today announced the appointment of Jonathon (Jon) Singer to chief financial officer. Jon will join CEO and President Brad Lee's executive staff and assume responsibility for the company's financial strategy as it continues to grow market share in the orthopedic products and services space.

Breg Inc., Carlsbad, CA (PRNewsFoto/Breg, Inc.)
Breg Inc., Carlsbad, CA (PRNewsFoto/Breg, Inc.)

"Jon's extensive background in health care finance, as well as the breadth of his knowledge in operations, strategy and business development, will put us in a position to accelerate growth and achieve our targets as we launch new products and technology solutions in the future," Lee said. "We welcome Jon to the team and look forward to introducing him to our culture."

Jon previously served as CFO and COO of Surgalign Holdings, a global, publicly traded spine technology company, leading the acquisition and integration of a large surgical company, spinning off a high-profile business segment and establishing Surgalign as a pure play spine technology company.

Prior to joining Surgalign, Jon built an extensive career in health care finance, including roles in specialty pharmaceuticals, radiation safety and services, and medical devices. He also held senior roles in operations and business strategy. Jon started his career at global accounting firm KPMG LLP before earning his master of management degree from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University in Illinois.

"The health care industry changes fast, and successful companies have learned to adapt just as quickly to stay ahead of the curve. I am impressed with the way Breg has navigated the evolving market and I am thrilled to be part of a team dedicated to improving the health care experience for providers and their patients," Singer said.

About Breg
Breg makes orthopedic bracing and devices, but more than that, the company makes durable medical equipment programs easier for our customers every step of the way, from hurt to healthy. Breg is committed to supporting practitioners through comprehensive partnerships, supporting patients with high-quality products and services, and delivering seamless support to facilities navigating the complexities of modern healthcare.

As the largest U.S. provider of cold therapy devices and second largest domestic provider of orthopedic bracing, Breg provides products to millions of patients annually. Founded in 1989, Breg is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit www.breg.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breg-inc-appoints-seasoned-chief-financial-officer-301399819.html

SOURCE Breg, Inc.

