U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,812.25
    +6.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,363.00
    +81.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,710.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.50
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.29
    +1.35 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.30
    +7.60 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.70
    +0.23 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9878
    +0.0034 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    +0.0440 (+1.25%)
     

  • Vix

    27.53
    +0.37 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0047 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.7730
    -3.2630 (-2.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,176.49
    -32.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.75
    -0.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.50
    -15.14 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

BRENNAN HIRES VICTOR SEGREST AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

0
·2 min read

Responsible for investments and operations in Atlanta, Savannah, and Memphis

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that Victor Segrest has joined the company as Senior Vice President. Mr. Segrest will be responsible for acquisitions and developments in Atlanta, Savannah, and Memphis. Additionally, he will oversee all operational activities, including leasing and management.

(PRNewsfoto/Brennan Investment Group, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Brennan Investment Group, LLC)

"I'm thrilled to join Brennan," said Segrest. "The Southeast is an area with strong demographics,  significant population growth, low vacancy and hosts the Port of Savannah. Brennan Investment Group has a successful track record in industrial real estate, an entrepreneurial approach and the resources to capitalize on opportunities."

Before joining Brennan, Mr. Segrest was a Senior Director in the industrial group for Franklin Street based in Atlanta. Prior to Franklin, Mr. Segrest worked for several leading industrial development and brokerage firms including Industrial Development International (IDI), M.D. Hodges, CBRE, and Lee & Associates. Over the course of his career, he has executed $1.1 billion in leasing, sales, and development transactions.

Mr. Segrest earned his B.S. in Building Construction from the College of Architecture, Design and Construction at Auburn University and his M.B.A. in Real Estate from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia. Mr. Segrest is active in NAIOP and the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 13 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, uwalendzewicz@brennanllc.com, 8476308722

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brennan-hires-victor-segrest-as-senior-vice-president-301630222.html

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Powell Has Pretty Much Sealed the Fate of the Short-Term Stock Market

    Here's what I see ahead -- and key areas of the S&P 500 -- as Powell and Co. punch back at inflation.

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • Why Alibaba, Amazon, and Meta Platforms Stocks Tumbled on Wednesday

    Unfortunately, the latest rate hike came with a bit of collateral damage. With that as a backdrop, shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) slipped as much as 5%, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 3.1%, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slipped as much as 2.8%. There was very little in the way of company-specific news behind the sell-off, but fears regarding the Fed's continued rate hikes and lower growth forecasts succeeded in dragging these technology stocks even lower.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Axsome Therapeutics, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The bear market hasn't dragged down Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). The biotech company specializes in treating central nervous system conditions. And it's been on a roll with good news -- and share performance -- in recent weeks.

  • Carl Icahn to investors: ‘The worst is yet to come’

    Wall Street icon Carl Icahn has a warning for his fellow investors: “The worst is yet to come.” Speaking on Wednesday at MarketWatch’s Best New Ideas in Money festival via a remote feed, the 86-year-old Icahn delivered that grim assessment of the economy, but also spoke of areas of opportunity for investors.

  • Is Trending Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    A fresh new deal with an existing partner and a good showing in a new analyst report combine for a share price lift.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Stock Market Downside Risk Is Limited; Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last three months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t go much lower from here. JPMorgan global market strategist Marko Kolanovic is taking a guardedly optimistic view of the coming year, noting: "We believe that any downside from here

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks on the Dip. The technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite has taken a severe beating in the past few […]

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $13.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day.