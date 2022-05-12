Brenntag tops ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors global ranking

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS is pleased to announce the 13th annual ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors, the most comprehensive global ranking of these critical companies in the supply chain.

Topping the charts is Germany-based Brenntag with $16.4bn in 2021 sales, followed by US-based Tricon Energy at $10bn, US-based Univar Solutions at $9.5bn, Japan-based Nagase & Co at $7.2bn and Germany-based Helm at $6.9bn.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors listing, which also includes information on more than 300 companies, additionally ranks leaders in key geographies. The regional leaders are Brenntag (Europe), Univar Solutions (North America), Nagase & Co (Asia Pacific), Tricon Energy (Latin America) and Petrochem Middle East (Middle East & Africa).

"Amid widespread and persistent global supply chain disruptions spanning from lingering effects of the pandemic to the Russia/Ukraine war resulting in logistics jams, shortages of labour and key raw materials, along with extreme energy price volatility, the spotlight is shining ever brighter on chemical distributors as resilient and reliable partners," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"If supply chain disruptions are indeed the 'new normal', chemical distributors become even more important players in navigating through logistics challenges and providing reliable supply of materials," he added.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors has been compiled with the support of the European Association of Chemical Distributors (Fecc), the US-based National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD), Associquim (Brazilian Association of Chemical and Petrochemical Distributors), Responsible Distribution Canada (RDC) and the UK-based Chemical Business Association (CBA).

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors ranking, a global listing based on 2021 sales and year-end 2021 exchange rates, appears in the special 6 May 2022 issue of ICIS Chemical Business in association with the Fecc (European Association of Chemical Distributors), and is available for download here.

