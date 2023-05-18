Brenntag's (ETR:BNR) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 20th of June to €2.00. This takes the annual payment to 2.7% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Brenntag's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, Brenntag's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Brenntag Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from €0.667 total annually to €2.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Brenntag has impressed us by growing EPS at 18% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Brenntag's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Brenntag Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 15 Brenntag analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Brenntag not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

