Brent Archer to retire from NiSource

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource (NYSE: NI) today announced the appointment of Jennifer Montague to the role of president and chief operating officer, Columbia Gas of Virginia, effective May 1, following the retirement of Brent Archer.

"Brent has been an outstanding leader and a valuable member of the NiSource and Columbia Gas teams for the past 37 years," said Lloyd Yates, NiSource president and chief executive officer. "For the past eight years, he has led Columbia Gas of Virginia, where he focused on ensuring the safe and reliable service that more than 290,000 homes and businesses depend on, while fostering partnerships with the local communities to drive long-term value for all our customers and stakeholders."

Archer joined the company in 1986, and he has since held a number of critical roles in government affairs, communications, regulatory and business policy before assuming the role of president and chief operating officer of Columbia Gas of Virginia in 2015.

"We thank Brent for his many years of service and wish him all the best in his next chapter," Yates concluded.

Jennifer Montague currently serves as the company's senior vice president and chief customer officer. She joined the company in 2018 as vice president of communications and external affairs for Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), a NiSource company, before assuming her current role. Prior to this, Montague held numerous positions of increasing responsibility with Commonwealth Edison, and prior to that, with the British Petroleum Company. Montague earned a bachelor's degree in quantitative economics and feminist studies from Stanford University, and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"Jennifer has been relentlessly focused on improving the experience for our customers since she joined the company and is well positioned to serve the people of Virginia as a trusted partner in the communities in which we serve," Yates said.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

