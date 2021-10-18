Brent Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide its Residents with Free Digital Training Platform to Boost Employability Skills and Prospects

Infosys Springboard digital inclusion platform to support residents to gain critical digital and employability skills and enter sustainable employment

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a new collaboration with Brent Council to make high-quality digital education accessible to every Brent resident and boost employability skills through its digital learning and training program, Infosys Springboard.

Infosys Logo (PRNewsfoto/Infosys)

During the pandemic, the number of unemployment claimants in Brent aged 18 to 49 trebled, and today one in five adults in the borough do not possess the "essential digital skills" that could benefit them in life. Brent Council's mission is to improve prospects for low-paid workers by improving adult education and skills, and connect economic opportunities for sustainable employment.

To help Brent Council deliver on its mission, Infosys will support residents to acquire new skills to increase their employability and re-enter the job market. The digital learning platform provides access to digital training in addition to core subject learning, helping users track their progress and navigate different courses.

Developed to support the reskilling and upskilling of the UK workforce, the cloud and mobile-based solution is designed to be accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device to ensure equitable access for all residents.

Infosys Springboard currently offers over 220 courses on technologies, emerging job roles, as well as professional and behavioral skills. From modules on sending effective emails to cyber-security and coding, the courses are designed to help users to build their digital skill set and boost their appeal to employers.

Brent Council is one of the first to onboard on to Infosys' Springboard program, which in addition to providing universal access to digital training and skills building, aims to empower digitally engaged communities by providing access to devices coupled with fundamental IT training.

Story continues

Under this initiative, Infosys has already donated laptops to the council to support children and vulnerable residents lacking access to devices. The program also supports entrepreneurs to innovate and build digitally enabled enterprises through mentorship and technical support. Infosys' award winning creative and consumer insight agency Wongdoody is helping Brent develop a structured program tailored to supporting entrepreneurs and SME's.

Digital inclusion is a key strategy for the UK government, and was highlighted during the pandemic, following high levels of unemployment and workers being furloughed. The initiative with Brent Council builds on Infosys' recent commitment to creating 1,000 digital jobs in the UK to fuel post-pandemic growth and reinforces the company's expertise and dedication to nurturing digital skills. The company will continue to expand the program across Europe to democratize access to reskilling and upskilling opportunities.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council, said: "Having digital skills opens up a world of opportunities. Lockdown nudged more businesses to look towards new technologies, accelerating the shift online, and job adverts are increasingly looking for people with skills that match.

"Today one in five adults in Brent don't possess essential digital skills and many more would benefit from training to access the jobs of the future – that's the problem Infosys Springboard is trying to address. Our borough is awash with opportunities and, as a council, we want to help local people develop the skills and the confidence they need to get out there and snap them up."

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, said, "Supporting local communities such as Brent to secure sustainable employment starts with equipping residents for the demands of a new and evolving workplace. Ensuring equitable access to digital education is fundamental to achieving this, and to supporting the UK navigate economic recovery with a focus on digital inclusion. The Springboard digital platform will play a key role in not only helping to build a better Brent, but also a robust UK workforce."

For more information about Infosys Springboard, please click HERE.

About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in over 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit https://www.infosys.com/about.htm to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information contact:

Dena Tahmasebi, Head of Communications EMEA, Infosys: dena.tahmasebi@infosys.com

About Brent Council

Brent Council is the local authority for the London Borough of Brent, which is located in North West London. Brent is currently home to around 335,300 residents and the population is expected to rise by 25% by 2041.

Brent is a tremendously vibrant London borough where the iconic arch of Wembley Stadium dominates the skyline. Spanning both inner and outer London, it is a borough of huge contrasts in terms of its economic, environmental, ethnic and social make up. Brent's diversity is evident to all who visit our borough and our long history of ethnic and cultural diversity has created a place that is truly unique and valued by those who live and work here.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1662483/Brent_Logo.jpg