Brent Council Extends Collaboration with Infosys to Provide Free Digital Learning for Local Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Infosys Springboard aims to widen access to digital skills training and support local businesses' recovery from the pandemic

LONDON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced an extended collaboration with Brent Council that will see its digital learning platform Springboard made available to local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Infosys Logo (PRNewsfoto/Infosys)

Springboard is Infosys' flagship digital learning platform designed to empower people, communities, and society with skills to be successful in the 21st century. Since first launching in Brent in 2021, Springboard has seen over 48,000 people sign up to the platform, positively impacting digital literacy and inclusion rates in the local area. The platform has helped residents of all ages upskill.

The next phase of its rollout across Brent will deliver continued access to digital skills training and mentorship for local businesses, helping SMEs unlock new opportunities to innovate and become digitally enabled enterprises. The collaboration is underpinned with an aim to support the building of a robust workforce and bolster local economic growth via investment in digital skills. Infosys Springboard aims to:

Be available to everyone for free and designed to increase digital literacy across the board, including individual residents, schools and business owners.

Support digitally engaged communities and make devices and digital assets available to those who cannot afford them.

Empower digitally enabled local enterprises, helping entrepreneurs realise their ideas or small and medium sized businesses improve their services through digital efforts.

Speaking on the partnership, Councillor Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council, said: "From the basics of business communications to driving sales through online marketing, the digital skills taught through Springboard have the potential to open up a wealth of opportunities for our small business community. This platform will help ensure Brent businesses not only have the skills they need to survive, but thrive, in the digital age."

Story continues

Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President, and Head – Education, Training and Assessment, Infosys, said: "Upskilling and widening access to digital education are key priorities for us at Infosys. I'm delighted that we are expanding this unique partnership with Brent to build on our mutual goal to promote digital inclusion and maximize access to digital skills training, taking learners from beginner through to expert. I am certainly looking forward to seeing what local businesses in Brent can go on to achieve as a result."

For more information about Infosys Springboard, please click HERE.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

"Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law."

About Brent Council

Brent Council is the local authority for the London Borough of Brent, which is located in North West London. Brent is currently home to around 339,800 residents and is the 5th largest London borough in terms of population size.

Brent is a tremendously vibrant London borough where the iconic arch of Wembley Stadium dominates the skyline. Spanning both inner and outer London, it is a borough of huge contrasts in terms of its economic, environmental, ethnic and social make up. Brent's diversity is evident to all who visit our borough and our long history of ethnic and cultural diversity has created a place that is truly unique and valued by those who live and work here.

For more information, please contact:

Dena Tahmasebi, Director of Corporate Communications: dena.tahmasebi@infosys.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061411/BRENT_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brent-council-extends-collaboration-with-infosys-to-provide-free-digital-learning-for-local-small-and-medium-sized-enterprises-301808000.html