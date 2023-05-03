U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

Brent Oil Falls Below $75 a Barrel for First Time Since March

Paul Wallace
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Brent crude futures fell below $75 a barrel for the first time since March as traders fret about the health of the global economy.

The benchmark was as high at $87 a barrel as recently as mid-April, shortly after several members of the OPEC+ producers group said they’d cut production by more than 1 million barrels a day. But a softening US economy and continued fragility among its banks, as well as weak manufacturing data in China, have turned investors much more bearish and caused refining margins to slump.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.