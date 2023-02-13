Brera Holdings PLC Celebrates its $7,500,000 IPO with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony on February 9, 2023 in New York’s Time Square

Brera Holdings PLC

NEW YORK, DUBLIN and MILAN, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), owner of Brera Football Club (“Brera FC” or the “third team of Milan”), celebrated its recent IPO when Chief Executive Officer Sergio Scalpelli rang the closing bell of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) on Thursday, February 9, 2023, commemorating the Company’s recent $7,500,000 initial public offering (“IPO”) and listing of its Class B Ordinary Shares. Brera Holdings is an Irish holding company focused on expanding social impact football (American soccer) by developing a global portfolio of emerging football clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and related consulting services.

Mr. Scalpelli was joined in New York on the Nasdaq MarketSite stage by Brera Holdings’ founder, Chief Strategy Officer and director, Alessandro Aleotti, along with management, investors, and the Company’s entire Board of Directors, including newly-seated independent directors Chris Gardner, Goran Pandev, Alberto Libanori, and Pietro Bersani.





Brera Holdings’ Board with Founder Alessandro Aleotti at center right cheers the countdown to Nasdaq’s closing bell





Brera Holdings’ CEO Sergio Scalpelli displays the Brera FC scarf on the Nasdaq tower in New York’s Times Square

Revere Securities, LLC acted as the underwriter for the IPO, and was well represented at the ceremony, along with legal counsel teams from Bevilacqua PLLC, Carmel, Milazzo & Feil LLP, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, and the Company’s PCAOB auditor TAAD LLP. The IPO was priced on January 26, 2023 and closed on January 31, 2023. The Company’s Class B Ordinary Shares commenced trading on Nasdaq on January 27, 2023.

About Brera Holdings PLC

Brera Holdings PLC is an Irish holding company focused on expanding social impact football (American soccer) by developing a global portfolio of emerging football clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and related consulting services. The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company. Brera FC, known as the “third team of Milan,” is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company is focused on bottom-up value creation from sports clubs and talent outside mainstream markets, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com .

