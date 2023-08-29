Brett Montgomery Bought 157% More Shares In AIC Mines

Investors who take an interest in AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) should definitely note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Brett Montgomery, recently paid AU$0.35 per share to buy AU$156k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 157%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AIC Mines

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD, CEO & Director Aaron Colleran for AU$250k worth of shares, at about AU$0.45 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.32. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

AIC Mines insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of AIC Mines

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests AIC Mines insiders own 3.2% of the company, worth about AU$4.8m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The AIC Mines Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that AIC Mines insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AIC Mines. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for AIC Mines and we suggest you have a look.

