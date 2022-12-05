U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

Brett Sheppard Joins Consensus, the Leader in Demo Automation for Presales, as VP of Marketing

·3 min read

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Sales, Inc., the leader in demo automation for Presales teams, has appointed Brett Sheppard as Vice President of Marketing. Brett reports to Rex Galbraith, CRO, and will lead all marketing efforts for global expansion and product category creation.

Brett Sheppard has a wealth of experience crafting and implementing a cohesive marketing strategy along with mastery of data analytics, rapid-growth startup marketing, and sales development. Drawing from his unique previous experience as a solution engineering leader, U.S. military data engineer, and Gartner senior analyst, Brett has scaled cost-effective lead generation, sales development, and product category creation at software as a service (SaaS) leader including Salesforce Tableau, Splunk, and Datadog from $10 Million USD to $1+ Billion USD in annual revenue.

Brett said, "I'm excited to head the fast growing full-stack marketing and sales development team at Consensus as we empower sales engineers, solution architects, and sales leadership to stop wasted demos and demo scheduling delays. In an era when empowered buyers expect immediate web-click access to technical video education customized to their specific job function, I see Consensus as a game changer."

There's been a rise in focus and support being aimed toward Presales in recent years. Consensus has been at the forefront of this surge by helping organizations scale their Presales teams through demo automation and buyer enablement.

Sales engineering software has been getting attention since G2 released the Presales Software category earlier in 2022, with Consensus consistently ranked #1. Aligning the messaging of the marketing and revenue teams while expanding DEMOFEST sales engineer events will increase brand awareness of Consensus as the leader in demo automation and bolster the company's profitable rapid growth in the increasingly strategic Presales Software product category.

"Despite macroeconomic headwinds, 2022 has been a tremendous success at Consensus," said Garin Hess, Founder and CEO of Consensus. "We're adding Brett, with his expertise and leadership, at just the right inflection point in our journey. We're fortunate to have him join the team."

Consensus has seen 70% year-over-year revenue growth in 2022, and recently signed the largest deal in company history at more than $10M USD in total contract value with one of the largest SaaS companies in the world.

Among other milestones, Consensus added Interactive Product Tours to its award-winning Presales Software product suite, and has grown its team to over 170 staff with a strong emphasis on scaling product development.

ABOUT CONSENSUS:

Sales engineers, solution architects, and sales leadership rely on Consensus demo automation to reduce wasted demos from 50% to 5% and cut average demo wait time from 14 days to on-demand. This leads to shortening sales cycles by as much as 68%. Consensus customers including Autodesk, Atlassian, Dell, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP rank Consensus #1 in G2 ratings for Presales Software. Learn more about demo automation, buyer enablement, and best practices for scaling Presales at goconsensus.com.

Media Contact:
Garrett Erickson
562-991-3702
349934@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brett-sheppard-joins-consensus-the-leader-in-demo-automation-for-presales-as-vp-of-marketing-301694247.html

SOURCE Consensus

