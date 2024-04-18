Brevan Howard Cuts More than 100 Staff in Cost Cutting Move

Nishant Kumar
1 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Brevan Howard Asset Management is cutting 10% of its workforce — or about 100 employees — to reduce costs as one of the world’s best known hedge fund giants streamlines its rapidly-growing operation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The cuts include about 20 traders and are mostly focused on the firm’s back office and technology staff, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The firm employs more than 1,100 people across eight trading hubs from London, New York, Abu Dhabi to Hong Kong.

The restructuring, which follows a review of the business and affects staff globally, is currently underway and was disclosed to employees on Thursday, the person said asking not to be identified because the details are private. The reductions are in addition to about two dozen traders the firm cut last month and will leave it with about 170 risk takers, the person added. Traders cut during the latest round mostly ran systematic strategies.

A representative for Jersey-based Brevan Howard declined to comment.

Brevan Howard has grown rapidly under Chief Executive Officer Aron Landy, with the firm bolstering businesses such as credit, digital assets, systematic and commodities along with its core macro trading expertise. It coincided with a turnaround at Brevan Howard which had seen assets shrinking to about $6 billion in 2019 from peak of more than $40 billion in 2013.

Assets have since bounced back to about $35 billion with headcount growing from 150 in 2019.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Genuine Parts (GPC) Q1 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss Estimates

    Genuine Parts (GPC) envisions 2024 adjusted earnings in the band of $9.80-$9.95 per share.

  • There’s a Limit to How Far the ECB Can Diverge From the Fed, Vasle Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank can’t fully disregard inflation dynamics and monetary policy in the US when charting its own path, Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle said. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsEven if the conditions in both e

  • Why Genuine Parts Stock Jumped Today

    Investor confidence is rebounding for this reliable dividend stock.

  • Dollar's dominant reserve currency status to endure, says Morgan Stanley

    LONDON (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar's dominant reserve currency status is likely to endure partly because even the most talked about alternative the Chinese yuan falls short as a credible challenger, Morgan Stanley said in a report on Thursday. In a new report exploring the dollar's reserve status, Morgan Stanley said it did not expect the currency's dominance to change soon, noting dollar influence in the global economy across a range of economic and financial metrics remains strong. Concerns about the U.S. fiscal outlook and the persistent use of economic sanctions by Washington could motivate some countries to seek alternatives to the dollar, but it is is a difficult task, Morgan Stanley said.

  • JPMorgan Chase sues Russia's VTB Bank over effort to unfreeze assets

    JPMorgan Chase sued Russia's state-owned VTB Bank on Thursday to halt its efforts to recover $439.5 million from an account that was blocked after Russia invaded Ukraine and VTB was hit with sanctions. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, JPMorgan said VTB filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Russia to recover the money in "blatant breach" of its agreement to have disputes addressed in New York. The largest U.S. bank said American law prohibits it from releasing the $439.5 million, and VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, will try to seize its assets abroad if it prevails in the Russia lawsuit.

  • Jamie Dimon Knew Subprime 'Could Go Up In Smoke'; Now He's Worried About An Artificial Economy 'Fueled by Government Deficit Spending'

    In the chaos of the 2008 recession, perhaps no bank stood more prepared than Jamie Dimon's J.P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In advance of the crisis, Jamie Dimon realized that "underwriting standards were deteriorating across the industry," with late payments on subprime loans rising. In late 2006, the bank led his firm to exit Wall Street's hot subprime business, starting with a frantic call made to J.P. Morgan's vacationing Chief of Securitized Products where he said, "I really want you to w

  • Atlantic City mayor: I'm committed to my family and city while dealing with daughter abuse charges

    Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said Thursday he remains committed to his family and to his city as he deals with charges that he and his wife abused their teenage daughter. In his first public comments since prosecutors on Monday charged him and his wife, LaQuetta, the city's superintendent of schools, with physically and verbally abusing their 16-year-old daughter and endangering her welfare, Small said he would not be distracted from his duties. “But I pledge to each and every one of you, it doesn't change my commitment, number one, to my family, and it doesn't change my commitment here to the great city of Atlantic City,” the mayor said.

  • Rio, Saudi Arabia Said Vying for First Quantum Mines Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group and Saudi Arabia’s state-backed Manara Minerals Investment Co. are among suitors considering bids for a stake in First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Zambian copper mines, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal Wit

  • What went wrong with US inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- This was supposed to be the year that US inflation rode the last mile down to 2%, letting the Federal Reserve steadily reduce interest rates from a two-decade high. Now those expectations have been dashed.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina

  • TSMC Lowers Chip Market Outlook as Consumer Weakness Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. scaled back its outlook for a chip market expansion, cautioning that the smartphone and personal-computing markets remain weak.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe world’s largest maker of advance