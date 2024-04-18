Brevan Howard Cuts More than 100 Staff in Cost Cutting Move

(Bloomberg) -- Brevan Howard Asset Management is cutting 10% of its workforce — or about 100 employees — to reduce costs as one of the world’s best known hedge fund giants streamlines its rapidly-growing operation.

The cuts include about 20 traders and are mostly focused on the firm’s back office and technology staff, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The firm employs more than 1,100 people across eight trading hubs from London, New York, Abu Dhabi to Hong Kong.

The restructuring, which follows a review of the business and affects staff globally, is currently underway and was disclosed to employees on Thursday, the person said asking not to be identified because the details are private. The reductions are in addition to about two dozen traders the firm cut last month and will leave it with about 170 risk takers, the person added. Traders cut during the latest round mostly ran systematic strategies.

A representative for Jersey-based Brevan Howard declined to comment.

Brevan Howard has grown rapidly under Chief Executive Officer Aron Landy, with the firm bolstering businesses such as credit, digital assets, systematic and commodities along with its core macro trading expertise. It coincided with a turnaround at Brevan Howard which had seen assets shrinking to about $6 billion in 2019 from peak of more than $40 billion in 2013.

Assets have since bounced back to about $35 billion with headcount growing from 150 in 2019.

