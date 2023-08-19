Brevard Cultural Alliance's future in balance, as county commissioners debate its contract

The future of the Brevard Cultural Alliance and its arts-related programs could be determined on Tuesday, as the County Commission decides what to do about renewing the BCA's annual professional services contract.

The BCA is Brevard County's designated local arts agency. Its work includes promoting arts and cultural organizations and their events through traditional media, social media and websites; helping those organizations apply for state and foundation grants; coordinating art-related education programs in local schools; holding arts-focused programs for the community; and coordinating an Art in Public Places program.

The BCA also has administered Brevard's cultural grants program, which is funded by the county's 5% tourist development tax on hotel rooms, vacation rentals and other short-term rentals. But commissioners unanimously voted on Aug. 8 to reject funding for all 25 arts and cultural organizations and events that were recommended for such grants for the 2023-24 budget year that begins Oct. 1, instead moving that $530,000 to a pool of money that would help pay for ocean lifeguards along Brevard's beaches.

In light of that action, commissioners also voted to delay action on renewing the BCA's annual contract with the county, so they could consider whether to reduce the contract amount.

BCA Executive Director Kathy Engerran estimates that work on the cultural grants program represents about 10% of BCA's staff time.

The advisory Brevard County Tourist Development Council and its Cultural Committee last month both unanimously recommended that BCA receive $212,160 from the county during 2023-24, up 4% from its $204,000 allocation in the current 2022-23 budget year. The money is used to help pay for BCA staff and office expenses, and comes from tourist tax revenue.

At their monthly meeting on Wednesday, members of the BCA's board of directors lamented the decision by the County Commission to eliminate the cultural grants program for the coming budget year, while also hoping to save the county funding for the BCA. The $204,000 the BCA received for the current budget year represents about 43% of the BCA's total budget of $476,515.

Brevard Cultural Alliance board members hope to demonstrate to the County Commission the value of the BCA programs, and the need for the funding to continue at the recommended level.

Brevard County Commissioner Jason Steele said that, despite his turning down the cultural grants, he would support fully funding the Brevard Cultural Alliance for 2023-24.

But Commission Chair Rita Pritchett said she would not support an increase in the BCA contract amount, and has told BCA officials that the agency needs to look for other funding sources in the future, weaning itself away from county funding.

BCA Executive Committee member Leah Blackmore, a former chair of the BCA board, said it would be "devastating" for the BCA to lose county government support.

Blackmore, a hotel general manager, added that the BCA also should aggressively seek support from Brevard's municipalities and seek to create an endowment program to help have more sources of funding for future years.

Currently, other sources of BCA funding include state and local grants; membership fees; event sponsorships and admission charges; and payments from companies for the use of art to display at their businesses.

