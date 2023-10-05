Brevard's TVS forms partnership with Vermont-based baking company

BREVARD - A Vermont baking company recently formed a partnership with a food manufacturer and distributor in Brevard in order to provide more of its product to a wider range of customers.

According to a news release from TVS, King Arthur Baking Company based in Norwich, Vermont, has formed a partnership with TVS, which manufactures and packages dry food products for the U.S. military, for food pantries across the U.S. and for hungry children around the world.

A TVS employee holds one of King Arthur Baking Company's products recently at TVS in Brevard.

As a result of the partnership TVS now blends, fills, and packs a large variety of baking mixes and flour blends for King Arthur, including its gluten-free Measure for Measure Flour and 00 Pizza Flour, the release said. According to the release, when King Arthur Baking was searching for a co-manufacturer to meet rapidly increasing wholesalede mand for its gluten-free products, TVS stood out among the competition due to its ability to maintain King Arthur’s quality standards and its alignment with the company’s values as an employee-owned, founding B Corp.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new journey alongside TVS,” King Arthur Baking Company CEO Karen Colberg said in the release. “From the pride they take in their work, to all that they do for their employees and community, we couldn’t be more grateful to have them as our partner.”

According to its website at https:\\tvsinc.org, TVS has been dedicated for 50 years to "enhancing the dignity and quality of life for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment." Beginning in 1967 as a day program for adults with developmental disabilities, TVS has grown to become one of the largest employers in Transylvania County.

“As a 100% employee-owned company, King Arthur Baking has demonstrated a powerful commitment totheir employees,” said TVS CEO Jamie Brandenburg in the news release. “And, thanks to King Arthur, there are now dozens more individuals with significant disabilities and other barriers to employment working at TVS andreceiving a living wage. I can’t say enough about what this relationship means to us and the impact thatKing Arthur Baking is making to everyone in our communities.

The partnership of King Arthur Baking Company and TVS is already creating a ripple of positive change within the community, the release said, starting with King Arthur’s Bake for Good outreach program visiting the area in October to bring baking to the extended community of TVS employees. In addition to social impact programs, King Arthur strives to make planet-forward, people-positive business decisions in all that it does, including its commitment to source 100% regeneratively-grown wheat by 2030.

King Arthur Baking Company has been in business since 1790. It is headquartered in Norwich, Vermont, is a certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and 100% employee-owned. King Arthur's flours and mixes are available in supermarkets nationwide. For more information go to KingArthurBaking.com.

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Brevard's TVS forms partnership with Vermont's King Arthur Baking Co.