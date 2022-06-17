Update: Brewbilt Brewing Announces Opening of Commercial Production Facility

BrewBilt Brewing Company

GRASS VALLEY, CA, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announced the official opening of their Northern California commercial production facility for next week.

BrewBilt Brewing will begin brewing next week in preparation to launch its initial four brands of premium craft beer. The Company was just issued its Type 23 - Small Beer Manufacturer license by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which allows the Company to process up to 60,000 barrels annually. The Company is also permitted to apply for a duplicate of this license to open a public tap room. Efforts to secure a tap room space are already underway. The projected revenue based on pre-sold accounts and expanded market targets, as well as a 50 cans per minute automated canning line and automated production facilities, is as follows:

Year Projected Barrel Production Projected Revenue 2022 2,200 $663,000 2023 9,300 $3,162,000 2024 13,600 $4,624,000 2025 27,600 $9,384,000 2026 56,400 $19,176,000 TOTAL 109,100 $37,009,000





The Phase I facility is complete, and the Phase II facility is earmarked for 2025.

Follow us on Twitter ( @BrewBiltBrewing ) and Instagram ( @BrewBilt_Brewing )

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: ( http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com )

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own BrewBilt branded beers, as well as providing private label and contracting brewing services. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans that will use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

Story continues

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, CEO

BrewBilt Brewing Company - BRBL

(530) 802-0036

Info@BrewBiltBrewing.com

Source: BrewBilt Brewing Company



