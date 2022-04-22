BrewBilt Brewing Phase I Facility Officially Opens May 15, 2022

BrewBilt Brewing Company

GRASS VALLEY, CA, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today, BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announced that its brewing facility will commence brewing operations on May 15, 2022, and one of the top salespeople in the country will spearhead distribution and branding of BrewBilt craft beer.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, "The Company is finalizing the construction of its 7000 sq. ft. facility with a 20-BBL brewhouse for commercial brewing of its craft beers and commercial contracting of craft beers. The Company’s Type 23 brewing license allows for an annual capacity of 60,000 BBL.”

Mr. Lewis further stated, “We have hired one of the most experienced salespeople in the beer industry, Brian Williams, who joins our team effective May 1, 2022. Mr. Williams will spearhead our sales team. Brian brings more than 20 years of experience in distribution and management with an emphasis in beer distribution. He started as a team leader for Beck’s North America where he received various national sales awards. As a marketing manager for InBev USA he established sales in Southern California and Nevada. He was a National Accounts Manager with Heineken USA where he was a part of the major growth in the retail markets of Whole Foods, Circle-K, Bristol Farms, and many other big-box store chains.”

BrewBilt has negotiated pre-contract sales with existing restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. The target area will initially be Northern and Southern California as the company gains traction for a national sales distribution program. Further, the company is working with a European distribution company and plans to enter the European markets in 2023.

PHASE II CONCEPT LINK: https://www.brewbiltbrewing.com/phase-ii-site-plan

Follow us on Twitter (@BrewBiltBrewing) and Instagram (@BrewBilt_Brewing)

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company is a facility that produces its own BrewBilt brand beers, and private label and contracting brewing services. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans that will use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

Story continues

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, CEO

BrewBilt Brewing Company - BRBL

(530) 802-0036

Info@BrewBiltBrewing.com

Source: BrewBilt Brewing Company









