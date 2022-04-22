U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,385.25
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,616.00
    -93.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,745.00
    +16.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.80
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.51
    -1.28 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.40
    -13.80 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0825
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.05
    +2.73 (+13.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2893
    -0.0141 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3460
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,526.85
    -1,922.64 (-4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.65
    -27.27 (-2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.72
    -59.23 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

BrewBilt Brewing Phase I Facility Officially Opens May 15, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BrewBilt Brewing Company
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRBL
BrewBilt Brewing Company
BrewBilt Brewing Company

GRASS VALLEY, CA, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today, BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announced that its brewing facility will commence brewing operations on May 15, 2022, and one of the top salespeople in the country will spearhead distribution and branding of BrewBilt craft beer.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, "The Company is finalizing the construction of its 7000 sq. ft. facility with a 20-BBL brewhouse for commercial brewing of its craft beers and commercial contracting of craft beers. The Company’s Type 23 brewing license allows for an annual capacity of 60,000 BBL.”

Mr. Lewis further stated, “We have hired one of the most experienced salespeople in the beer industry, Brian Williams, who joins our team effective May 1, 2022. Mr. Williams will spearhead our sales team. Brian brings more than 20 years of experience in distribution and management with an emphasis in beer distribution. He started as a team leader for Beck’s North America where he received various national sales awards. As a marketing manager for InBev USA he established sales in Southern California and Nevada. He was a National Accounts Manager with Heineken USA where he was a part of the major growth in the retail markets of Whole Foods, Circle-K, Bristol Farms, and many other big-box store chains.”

BrewBilt has negotiated pre-contract sales with existing restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. The target area will initially be Northern and Southern California as the company gains traction for a national sales distribution program. Further, the company is working with a European distribution company and plans to enter the European markets in 2023.

PHASE II CONCEPT LINK: https://www.brewbiltbrewing.com/phase-ii-site-plan

Follow us on Twitter (@BrewBiltBrewing) and Instagram (@BrewBilt_Brewing)

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company is a facility that produces its own BrewBilt brand beers, and private label and contracting brewing services. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans that will use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:
Jef Lewis, CEO
BrewBilt Brewing Company - BRBL
(530) 802-0036
Info@BrewBiltBrewing.com

Source: BrewBilt Brewing Company



Recommended Stories

  • Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

    Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks.

  • Verizon Stock Slip After Trimming 2022 Sales, Profit Guidance Following Muted Q1 Earnings

    Verizon said 2022 sales and earnings would likely come in at the lower end of the carrier's prior forecasts.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Crushes Earnings Estimates. Contract Steel Pricing Does It.

    Cleveland-Cliffs beat top- and bottom-line estimates. The company can thank contract vs. spot commodity pricing.

  • Down Over 50% Year to Date, Is SoFi Now a Buy?

    As a result, SoFi shares have tanked 68% in the past six months and are trading near the company's 52-week low. As long-term investors, it's our responsibility to determine if companies like SoFi will be profitable in the future. In SoFi's case, profitability appears very feasible -- the company is a participant in a multi-trillion dollar market and continues to report striking financials quarter after quarter.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • AT&T’s CEO on Dividend Plans, Inflation, and Why to Buy the Stock

    Chief Executive John Stankey spoke with Barron's about the next steps for the telecommunications company now that it has slimmed down.

  • BofA Strategists See U.S. Equity Outflows Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Massive outflows from U.S. equity funds are just getting started as the Federal Reserve ramps up its hawkish rhetoric, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Hel

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • Is Weakness In Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) has had a rough month with its share price down 13%. However, a closer look at its sound...

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • Schlumberger Stock Is Climbing as Earnings Beat Estimates, Dividend Increased

    Schlumberger stock was rising after the oil-services company reported consensus-topping first-quarter earnings and raised its dividend. For the March quarter, Schlumberger delivered adjusted earnings of 34 cents a share, slightly higher than the consensus estimate of 33 cents, according to a survey of analysts tracked by FactSet. Revenue of $5.96 billion was more than the $5.91 billion analysts had expected.

  • Why Upstart's High Profitability Is Highly Unusual

    With the stock down by more than 75% over the past six months, this fintech looks like an excellent buy-and-hold investment.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • Is This Major Pharmacy Retailer in Danger of Going Out of Business?

    This month, George Hill of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) downgraded pharmacy retailer Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), suggesting that the company could go out of business. Is Rite Aid in real trouble? Rite Aid released its fourth-quarter numbers last week after Deutsche's scathing downgrade.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Why Shopify Stock Crashed 17.2% This Week

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) crashed 17.2% this week, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline had multiple causes, including Wall Street analysts lowering their price targets, an acquisition rumor, and a new product announcement from competitor Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). There were several reasons for Shopify's stock drop this week.

  • What Do Analysts Make of Plug Power’s Walmart Deal?

    Investors liked the latest news coming out of Plug Power (PLUG) HQ on Tuesday. Specifically, the hydrogen specialist said that Walmart (WMT) has agreed on an option to buy up to 20 tpd (tons per day) of liquid green hydrogen. The retail giant will use the hydrogen to power up to 9,500 material handling lift trucks spread across its U.S. distribution and fulfillment centers. The agreement is a continuation of an already existing relationship between the companies; the two have collaborated on the