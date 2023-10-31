Brewer AB InBev announces $1 billion share buyback

FILE PHOTO: Cans of AB InBev's Bud Light hard seltzer are displayed in a fridge in Jewel-Osco supermarket in Chicago

(Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev announced on Tuesday a $1 billion share buyback, a move likely to cheer investors who want to see the world's largest brewer returning more cash after years of focus on paying down debt from blockbuster acquisitions.

AB InBev also said it would offer $3 billion in cash for bonds as it continues to cut down its debt pile. It reported better-than-expected third quarter revenue even as consumers bought less of its beer.

The Belgian maker of brands such as Stella Artois, Corona and Budweiser built itself into the world's top beer maker via a series of massive buyouts that saw several major brewers internationally merged into one global giant.

However, following the acquisition of Africa's SABMiller in 2016, it struggled to pay down a more than $100 billion debt pile.

It has since shifted its strategy to focus on organic growth and brought debts down significantly, but they remain a key watch for investors who also want to see more funds returned to them.

"We continue to focus on deleveraging and have approved a cash tender offer for up to 3 billion USD in aggregate purchase price of outstanding bonds," AB InBev said in its third quarter results statement, adding its board had also approved the share buyback to be executed over the next 12 months.

Like rival brewer Heineken, AB InBev's beer volumes fell in the third quarter, with the brewer citing a decline in beer sold in the United States and a "soft" environment in Europe.

AB Inbev's Bud Light has lost its top spot among U.S. consumers recently after a conservatives backlash over a social media promotional campaign with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer.

But the company's overall revenue grew 5% in the quarter to $15.57 billion, versus the 4.7% expected on average by analysts, according to a company compiled consensus, thanks to higher prices and consumers opting for more expensive brews.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney and Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Muralikumar Anantharaman)