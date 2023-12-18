A new brewery is hitting Berlin, Squeaky's original spot now closed | What's Going There

The New Year is fast approaching, and along with the end of another calendar year comes business openings, closures and relocations all across Delmarva.

Here's the scoop on the Eastern Shore business scene.

Berlin

Jun & Juice Brewing Company

21 Jefferson St.

The first stop of a walking tour to small businesses was at Jun & Juice Thursday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Berlin, Maryland.

Berlin's very own Jun and Juice and The Buzz Meadery have officially merged to bring townsfolk the best of both worlds with Jun & Juice Brewing Company.

The Brewery shared the news online, stating it was recently approved to sell its new mead-base hard kombucha and alcoholic juice legally. The drinks, including "True to My Roots," "Hard Kombutcha: OG Flavor" and "Glow Up Hard," are gluten free and, of course, made with honey.

Jun & Juice Brewing Company is still in test batch mode, but shared it will be opening its production facility for pours and carryout for 1-2 days a week over the winter season.

Salisbury

IT'SUGAR

2300 N. Salisbury Blvd.

IT’SUGAR candy company is now open at The Centre at Salisbury. According to its website, the trendy candy store specializes in innovative sweets, fun novelty gifts, plush toys and giant candy.

The Centre at Salisbury, the longstanding mall that anchors the city's north side, announced Aug. 24, 2023, that it is under new ownership. The mall is now owned and managed by 4th Dimension Properties.

Princess Anne

Squeaky's Café

11779 Somerset Ave., Unit B

Squeaky's Café has announced the closure of its original location at 11779 Somerset Ave. But, no need to fret — the café will, instead, shift its focus to its newer location at Princess Anne’s Washington Inn and Tavern, where it will continue to offer patrons breakfast, lunch and dinner.

According to the eatery's Facebook page, Squeaky's is open inside the Washington Inn and Tavern on Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and closed Mondays.

Fruitland

Quinn's Café

308 E Main St

Treat your loved ones this holiday season with a hearty breakfast or lunch at Quinn's Café, a new eatery now open at 308 East Main St. in Fruitland.

Quinn's Café offers handhelds, bowls, breakfast favorites, comfort foods and more. Keep an eye on the café's Facebook page for daily features and specials.

Rehoboth Beach

SmashMouth Burgers

19406 Coastal Highway, #2

Rehoboth Beach's SmashMouth Burgers' food truck is hitting the road after sitting at 19406 Coastal Highway #2 next to Big Chill Surf Cantina since spring 2022.

The beloved burger truck, founded in 2020 by Jamie and Nichole Parsons, is expected to leave in 2024. Until then, customers can continue to stop by for a bite.

Lewes

La Baguette French Bakery

33323-31 E Chesapeake St

La Baguette French Bakery, a local French-inspired bakery serving an array of breads and pastries made on-site, as well as coffee and cold drinks, is now open for business at 33323-31 E Chesapeake St. in Lewes.

"Our Lewes location is now open! It stopped raining just in time for the ribbon-cutting. We had a very long line of people waiting to get in, and our staff and friends were so very helpful," the bakery shared online.

La Baguette French Bakery also operates a location in Dover. According to the bakery's website, its Lewes location is open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed Sundays.

The Lodge at Historic Lewes

1008 Kings Highway

The Lodge at Historic Lewes, located at 1008 Kings Highway, is now offering tours and apartment reservations to incoming residents. Those interested may take a look at the lodge's online gallery and floorplans to discover just what's in store.

The senior living facility offers residents 175 living units, which includes 78 independent living, 65 assisted living, and 32 private and semi-private units, as well as a communal area, dining area, exercise room, movie theater and game room.

Millsboro

Planet Fitness

28595 DuPont Blvd., #5

A brand-new Planet Fitness officially opened Dec. 15 in Millsboro. The facility hosted a special "Construction Preview" on Dec. 9, allowing community members to get a first look at the 17,315-square-foot club.

In addition to state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms and flat-screen televisions, Planet Fitness Newton will offer a PF Black Card Spa area with HydroMassage beds, tanning, CryoLounge and a RelaxSpace Wellness Pod.

The Millsboro club, located at 28595 DuPont Blvd., #5, will be Planet Fitness’ 10th overall in Delaware. Its Delaware portfolio includes clubs in Milford, Dover, Seaford and Middletown. More information can be found online.

Kaisy's Delights

303 Main St.

Kaisy’s Delights is located on Rehoboth Avenue at First Street Station.

Local restaurant Kaisy’s Delights has closed its longtime Rehoboth Beach location and announced its big move to a brand-new location in downtown Millsboro.

Kaisy's Delights will soon be found at the former Delaware Trust bank building on 303 Main St. The restaurant's new location is expected to open in 2024.

