Brewing the future: Guizhou's smart manufacturing takes a lead in science and technology

In July 2022, the Xijiu Packaging Logistics Park, spanning 100,000 square meters, was officially launched. However, when the reporter entered the vast facility, they did not witness the bustling sight of employees at work as they had expected. Instead, the automatic packaging line carried out a seamless sequence of bottle washing, filling, capping, packing, sealing, and packaging processes with precision.

Fully automatic industrial robots can effortlessly lift weights or assemble bottles and packaging boxes with minimal manual intervention. Fan Jinjie, an employee at Xijiu Packaging Logistics Park, explained that "the automatic cartoning machine can independently assemble bottles and cartons, cutting the cycle time in half while enhancing security traceability and operational stability."

Guizhou Xijiu Packaging Logistics Park is Put into Operation (Source Guizhou Xijiu)

The Xijiu Packaging Logistics Park is built on a foundation of 5G communication technology, and incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as Internet of Things, AI, wireless positioning and AI visual recognition. The park utilizes a diverse range of automation equipment including AGV handling robot, laser ink-jet printer, intelligent stacking robot and robotic bottle unloaders, ensuring first-rate quality throught smart equipment and standardized management. Furthermore, the park also facilitates automatic information collection, swift instruction transmission, and full-process data tracking.

The adoption of intelligent packaging equipment has not only effectively enhanced the production efficiency, but also significantly reduced the labor intensity of employees. A worker called He Xiaolan cited an example, stating "it takes 4 people to pack a maximum of 500 pieces per hour. However, with the robot automatic packer, only one operator is needed to pack more than 1,000 pieces in one hour."

Guizhou baijiu liquor industry has embarked on a fast-paced journey towards intelligent delivery, boarding the express train of science and technology. According to Wang Diqiang, Deputy Party Secretary and General Manager of Guizhou Xijiu Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd, "The development of a digital and intelligent industrial ecological chain is not only an essential requirement for the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, improving quality and efficiency, but also a necessary step in modern industrial development. It represents a significant milestone in the modernization of its industry chain and supply chain".

Guizhou's digital industry has made remarkable progress, propelling the construction of its digital economy, which has maintained the highest growth rate in China for seven consecutive years. The province currently has over ten national and dozens of provincial demonstration bases for new industrialized industries. Additionally, four of its industrial Internet projects have received support from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, with 3,000 industrial companies having undergone digital, networked, and intelligent transformation. The Guizhou Industrial Cloud Platform has emerged as a leading regional industrial internet platform in Southwest China, serving over 600 enterprises with industrial internet cloud services.

"Industrial Internet technology has significantly enhanced the informationization, safety, convenience and standardization of automobile manufacturing by merging information technology with the sector," according to Gu Jiangang, Deputy General Manager of Guiyang Geely Automobile. Gu added,"this technology has not only enhanced management and production processes, but also generated relevant data for future IT applications in the automobile industry."

Guiyang Geely has adopted the design philosophy of integrating manufacturing and big data from the outset. The company merges user experience with vehicle design and development, as well as upstream and downstream logistics and supply chain management. Through a virtual simulation system, driver preference data is gathered and analyzed to generate data for vehicle design and research and development, and to plan and designate production processes and robotic stations.

Sensing and industrial Internet technologies have been integrated into the management of production, logistics, quality and equipment. Such re-engineering of product research and development process and cycle is expected to address the core technical issues in early-stage mass production of over 90% factories while also reducing the cycle by 3 to 6 months.

According to Gu Jiangang, Guiyang Geely's information system effectively manages energy, reduces consumption, and minimizes pollutant emissions during the manufacturing process. The company's future development will focus on catering to the demands for small-batch, diversified, and personalized products. Guiyang Geely plans to upgrade its information system annually to align with product changes. The company will continue to deepen integration of "big data+industry", build unimpeded flow in manufacturing, supply chain, sales, after-sales and other links, optimize production processes, increase output, and promote rapid and healthy growth.

