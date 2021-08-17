U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,456.23
    -23.48 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,341.24
    -284.16 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.01
    -79.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.02
    -17.39 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.32
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2530
    -0.0040 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0091 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6040
    +0.3240 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,967.87
    -273.93 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.03
    -15.32 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.25
    +32.27 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Brex buys Weav, a universal API for commerce platforms, for $50M

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

Fintech Brex first partnered with Weav, a developer of a universal API for commerce platforms, last summer.

In March, Brex launched Instant Payouts for Shopify sellers using the startup’s technology.

The results were impressive enough that by April, Brex co-founders Henrique Dubugras and Pedro Franceschi participated in Weav’s $4.3 million seed round as strategic angel investors.

Over the past few months, the pair determined that Weav’s technology -- and team -- was too good to share. So today, the fintech is announcing that it is acquiring one-year-old Weav for $50 million in its first significant acquisition, TechCrunch has learned exclusively.

Interestingly, the deal was forged without the founders of either company having met -- which may have been more unusual before the COVID-19 pandemic but is likely more commonplace these days. (Although they have since met.) Brex has previously made 'acquihires' but has not previously acquired both a company's team and technology.

Brex started working with Weav “pretty early on” in the company’s life as a partner, Dubugras said.

“We were so impressed with [CEO] Nadav [Lidor] and his team, how fast they were building and how good the technology is, that we wanted to expand to a more strategic partnership,” he told TechCrunch. “Then, we started talking about an acquisition.”

TechCrunch talked with Dubugras and Weav CEO and co-founder Lidor to find out the details of the deal, and why it’s significant for both companies.

For one, as part of the acquisition, Brex will be expanding its global presence by building an “innovation hub” and hiring employees in Israel beyond Weav’s nine-person team, which is located in Israel and New York. CEO Lidor will head up Brex's new Israeli office.

Besides expanding its global reach, the technology that Brex is acquiring will help accelerate the fintech’s connectivity of its platform, Dubugras said. Currently, Brex offers credit cards, business cash accounts, spend management and bill pay software together in a single dashboard for its customers (mostly startups). Its goal is to continue expanding its product and services portfolio to become “a fully-integrated and holistic financial platform for businesses.”

“Weav’s technology helps make Brex even better for our customers,” he said.

Weav raises $4.3M to knit together a universal API for commerce platforms

Founded last year by engineers Ambika Acharya, Avikam Agur and Lidor after participating in the W20 YC batch, Weav was among the wave of fintech infrastructure companies that aimed to give fintechs and financial institutions a boost. Specifically, Weav’s embedded technology was designed to give organizations access to “real time, user-permissioned” commerce data that they could use to create new financial products for small businesses.

Its products will allow customers to connect to multiple platforms with a single API that was developed specifically for the commerce platforms that businesses use to sell products and accept payments. Weav has operated under the premise that allowing companies to build and embed new financial products creates new opportunities for e-commerce merchants, creators and other entrepreneurs.

Since its inception last year, Weav’s API call volume has grown by 300% each month.

The increased adoption of cloud and SaaS technologies has led to data being stored in a variety of disparate systems. Weav’s API aims to build digital connections that enable automatic sharing and analysis, thus (as mentioned above) allowing commerce platforms to access their customers' standardized transaction data in real time. This is important to Brex because it believes that by using Weav's technology, businesses which use its platform will be able to get financial services and new products “more quickly and precisely.”

“We want to build this all-in-one finance platform,” Dubugras told TechCrunch. “That was already the direction we were headed with the partnership but this acquisition helps us so that we can build a better integration across all our financial products, and we can do more, and a lot faster than what we were originally planning.”

For example, he added, Brex integrates with platforms such as Shopify. With the acquisition of Weav, it intends to build more lending, visualization and insights products for its customers.

“The Weav team will basically manage any third-party integration,” Dubugras said, “so that Brex can be your financial operating system no matter where your data is. You can have everything in one place.”

Lidor admits that Weav did not expect to be exiting so soon after founding. But the companies found themselves on the same page, he said.

“Our goal has always been to connect businesses, creators, and other entrepreneurs with fintech to expand financial access, and this aligns with Brex’s mission,” Lidor added. “After working with Henrique and Pedro, we realized they couldn’t be a better partner. We too were so impressed with the Brex team, and had a great time learning from them, and building with them.”

The company did not disclose its valuation at the time of its $4.3 million seed round earlier this year. The $50 million price tag represents a “healthy multiple for all involved,” Dubugras said.

The expansion into Israel is also exciting to the Brex team, which went remote last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic with operations in the United States, Canada and Brazil.

Founded in 2017, San Francisco-based Brex earlier this year was valued at $7.4 billion after raising a $425 million Series D led by Tiger Global. The company has raised $1.2 billion in debt and equity financing, according to Crunchbase data.

Earlier this year, the company announced it had put together a new service called Brex Premium that costs $49 per month.

“The number of premium subscribers that we now have definitely blew away our expectations,” Dubugras said.

In February, Brex was the latest fintech to apply for a bank charter.

The company, which sells a credit card tailored for startups, with Emigrant Bank currently acting as the issuer, had submitted an application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions (UDFI) to establish Brex Bank.

Earlier this month, the company said it would voluntarily withdraw its bank charter and federal deposit insurance applications.

“This will permit us to modify and strengthen our application and resubmit at a later date,” the company said. “We appreciate the support and thoughtful guidance from the Utah DFI and FDIC.”

How Brex more than doubled its valuation in a year

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Palantir Stock?

    Data science company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in late 2020, perfectly timing society's efforts to better use all the data we create each day. Palantir was initially a one-trick pony, relying on government contracts for revenue, but that could be changing. Here are three reasons Palantir's second-quarter 2021 results have the investing world talking.

  • Roblox stock drops after missing Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides takeaways from Roblox's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Analysts Are More Bearish On AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Than They Used To Be

    The analysts covering AbCellera Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABCL ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Fisker Inc.'s (NYSE:FSR) Share Registry?

    Every investor in Fisker Inc. ( NYSE:FSR ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often...

  • Cathie Wood Rebuts Michael Burry, Saying He Misses Innovation Fundamentals

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has responded to Monday’s news that famed investor Michael Burry has placed bets against her firm’s flagship fund.In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Wood laid out the thinking behind Ark Investment Management’s approach and called out Burry directly.He made a “great call” in the mortgage market, she said, but she doesn’t believe he understands the fundamentals that are creating “explosive growth and investment opportunities” in the innovation space.Burry was made famous a

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Sea Earnings Thrill Investors With Booming Sales Growth, Raised Guidance

    Singapore-based Sea Limited reported second-quarter results that beat revenue estimates as the e-commerce company raised guidance.

  • Is Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Using Too Much Debt?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Home Depot Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Tumbling.

    Home Depot stock is falling after the home-improvement retailer reported earnings that topped expectations. Home Depot reported an adjusted profit of $4.53 a share, beating forecasts for $4.43 a share, on sales of $41.12 billion, topping expectations for $40.73 billion. “I am very proud of our associates, who continue to demonstrate a relentless focus on serving our customers,” Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said in the earnings release.

  • Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

    Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday. What Happened: The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate disclosed it has trimmed its position in the legacy automaker GM by 10.44%, as it shed 60 mil

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • GAN Limited (GAN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    GAN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Is The Trade Desk Stock a Buy?

    After a rough start to 2021, shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) are making a comeback with a vengeance and are homing back in on all-time highs. This cloud software stock is still a buy. The Trade Desk just provided its mid-year update for 2021, and business is firing on all cylinders.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.