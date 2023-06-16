Brexit is to blame for inflation, claims Mark Carney

Mark Carney - David Rose

Mark Carney has blamed stubbornly high inflation in Britain on Brexit, claiming he had warned the public that leaving the European Union would damage the economy.

The former governor of the Bank of England said that he had been vindicated after predicting Brexit would lead to higher prices, a weaker pound and slower growth.

Branded the “architect of Project Fear”, Mr Carney repeatedly claimed that the economic consequences of Brexit were all negative. He claimed unemployment would rise under anything except a “close” relationship with Brussels after Brexit.

In an interview with The Telegraph he said: “There’s no joy in saying: well, ‘we told you so’ because people are having to live with that reality.”

In 2018, Mr Carney published a report alongside his colleague with doom-laden predictions, including a no-deal scenario that triggered up to a 30pc drop in house prices and a recession more damaging than the financial crisis.

Mr Carney, who led the Bank for seven years until 2020, said a series of “negative supply shocks” had disrupted the economy and led to an unexpected increase in costs.

He said the single biggest energy shock since the 1970s, combined with a shrinking workforce and the impact of Brexit had triggered a “unique” adjustment in the UK that he suggested could take years to unwind.

“We laid out in advance of Brexit that this will be a negative supply shock for a period of time and the consequence of that will be a weaker pound, higher inflation and weaker growth. And the central bank will need to lean against that. Now that’s exactly what’s happened. It’s happened in coincidence with other factors, but it is a unique aspect of the economic adjustment that’s going on here.”

Mr Carney’s intervention comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak battles to halve inflation this year.

However, food prices are rising at their fastest rate in 45 years, wage growth remains strong and stubborn inflation has triggered chaos in the mortgage market amid investor bets that interest rates will have to rise from 4.5pc to 5.75pc to bring down inflation.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has said the UK has “no alternative” but to raise interest rates to keep a lid on price rises.

Britain is not the only country struggling with high inflation. Germany, which is predicted by the International Monetary Fund to have the slowest growth in the G7 this year, saw prices rise by 6pc in the year to May, while inflation in Italy stood at 8pc, slightly lower than the UK’s April headline rate of 8.7pc.

But Mr Carney, who is now the UN envoy for climate action and finance, insisted Brexit is partly to blame.

Describing Brexiteers as “a group of people who portrayed it as being something that was going to be seamless and positive and driving growth”, he said these views contrasted with those of the Bank and other “technocrats” who “based on analysis were sceptical of that”.

He said the negative outcomes had “proven to be the case”.

Despite Mr Carney’s repeated insistence about the risks of Brexit, the jobs market has remained resilient, with the unemployment rate remaining close to its lowest levels since the 1970s.

Most economists say the UK’s reliance on energy imports combined with a tight jobs market has been the main driver of stubbornly high inflation.

A series of former Cabinet ministers also dismissed Mr Carney’s comments.

Sir Jacob Rees Mogg, the former Business Secretary, described Mr Carney’s criticisms of Brexit as “obviously nonsense”, instead blaming the Bank’s failures for exacerbating Britain’s cost of living crisis.

“He uses dodgy figures, he is responsible for many of the failures of the Bank of England, he was a bad governor who politicised the Bank and presided over failures in forecasting and failures to begin the process of reversing quantitative easing when the economy was strong,” Sir Jacob said.

He has previously accused Mr Carney of leading “Project Hysteria” following the former governor’s predictions of a possible recession and soaring unemployment that he claimed could be triggered by voting to leave the EU.

Dame Andrea Leadsom, another former business secretary, added: “I do not agree that inflation is caused by Brexit. Inflation is a massive problem around the world.

“The spikes in energy prices are a massive problem caused by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine – it is not unique to the UK. You can certainly argue supply chains were broken by the Covid pandemic, and that made it harder following Brexit to recover. But to say this is all the fault of Brexit is just nonsense.”

Mr Carney predicted this week that the UK and other advanced economies faced years of higher interest rates because of “tectonic shifts” in the global economy that had forced a rethink of globalisation.

Inflation remains far higher than the Bank’s 2pc target, and policymakers have admitted that inflation is unlikely to be brought under control until 2025.

By contrast, US inflation eased to 4pc in May, while it has fallen to 2.7pc in Belgium and 2.9pc in Spain.

Mr Carney warned these successive economic shocks will have a negative impact on the economy, adding: “The question is, how temporary is it? And how quickly do you work through it?”

He added that central banks around the world would be forced to take more than the usual two years to bring inflation back to target in order to avoid a damaging recession.

“Central banks have looked to stretch that horizon. But they can’t stretch it to breaking point,” he said. “And it’s for them to explain how far things will go before they can get it fully back [to target]. The economy needs to adjust to the shock and take some of it on the employment side and some of it on inflation. It’s about getting exactly that trade-off right.”

Mr Carney warned that the UK’s growth was also lagging behind its G7 peers because of Brexit and other factors. “The economy is just getting back to its pre-Covid level. We’ve had very strong inflation. And the order of magnitude of those supply shocks has been greater in the UK than it has been in an economy like Canada, where there is less inflationary pressure and the economy’s well above its pre-Covid level.”

Andrew Bailey, the current governor, announced this week the Bank will carry out a review of its inflation forecasting errors, admitting it “is going to take a lot longer,” to bring inflation down. Mr Carney suggested he had sympathy for his former colleagues, but added: “They know and they expect to be held to account.”

‘The West must punish Putin with an energy revolution’

For a man who spent the best part of a decade and a half fighting fires at the helm of two G7 central banks, Mark Carney has no intention of slowing down.

The marathon runner has changed his focus since leaving the top job at the Bank of England in 2020.

Today he’s somewhat of an evangelist of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues. It’s led him to take on an alphabet soup of roles that includes leading the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero – or “G-Fanz” as he calls it – a club of financial institutions committed to going green.

He’s joined the money men at Brookfield Asset Management as head of “transition investing”, and Boris Johnson sought Carney’s advice during Cop26 in Glasgow. The Canadian also currently serves as the UN special envoy on climate action and finance.

Carney is back living in Ottawa with his wife and four daughters. He’s in London for a few days, mainly for personal reasons, though the 58-year-old former Bank governor has a message to convey: go green to break Vladimir Putin’s grip on energy.

“The war in Ukraine has taught us a few very clear lessons,” he says when we meet in a building opposite Mansion House, the official residence of the lord mayor of London and a stone’s throw from his previous employer in Threadneedle Street.

“First, [the old fossil fuel] system was not fit for purpose. It doesn’t provide energy security, it’s incredibly volatile.”

Secondly, he says the current system encourages the Opec cartel of oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait to manipulate the market and drive up prices.

“We have a system that is expensive. It’s volatile. It’s unreliable, and it’s unsustainable. It reinforces the importance of not just sustainability in that energy system, but energy security.”

That’s why Carney believes getting to net zero – or no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere – is so important.

In 2019, the Government legislated a net zero emissions target by 2050, and it has subsequently set additional milestones to reach it.

Carney describes the UK as being a “leader in the transition up to this point”. After all, a lot of the UK’s electricity needs are already met by zero-carbon sources.

In May, 44pc of electricity was generated this way, peaking at 80pc on May 4, according to the National Grid. Wind power accounted for a fifth of the UK’s electricity needs last month.

Moving towards a world of cheaper, cleaner energy is one thing, but Russia’s invasion also prompted a change of heart from the oil and gas giants.

BP and Shell are just two of the oil majors slowing down their plans to decarbonise as governments rush to secure cheaper energy. BP says in 2025 alone it will target up to $11bn (£9bn) in annual investment in the company’s oil and gas business, up from $9bn in 2021.

For Carney, whose 2021 book is entitled Value(s), the word has a different meaning. His 500-page dive into what went wrong during the financial crisis, Covid and on climate change calls for a new kind of economics based on putting purpose before profit.

The two, he argues, are not mutually exclusive, though he laments the loss of urgency that he concedes could see a “slippage” in global climate targets.

“I expect there is a broad understanding of the scale of the impacts of climate change, which we’re already feeling in this country, we’re feeling around the world,” he says.

“It’s going to be much worse, even if we achieve our goals, and catastrophically worse if we abandon making this transition.”

The trouble is that building the infrastructure needed to support this transition takes time – and money. The UK Government is in short supply of both, with a £137bn annual borrowing bill last year and a debt interest bill set to soar further as the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) struggles to control inflation.

Squeezed between Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of $369bn in subsidies and the EU’s Green Deal Industrial Plan, the promises from UK policymakers have been small fry at best.

Even Labour’s flagship green infrastructure plan has taken a dose of economic reality. Sir Keir Starmer backtracked on his plan to spend £28bn a year on new green jobs and technology just weeks after his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, boasted of the party’s green credentials on a US trip.

Reeves insisted that Labour will instead look to “ramp up” green investment with the aim of eventually hitting the target.

Sir Keir has also confirmed that Labour will block all new domestic oil and gas developments if he enters Downing Street.

Carney is careful not to talk about specific policies or parties, but even he admits some investment in fossil fuels is needed to ensure a smooth transition to renewables.

“What we’re emphasising is there’s not no investment in fossil fuels, there is some, but it should be low cost, low risk,” he says. “It doesn’t make sense in a transition to net zero to develop an energy resource that’s going to pump for 30 to 50 years. Are there some that would have a shorter timeline? Something akin to a decade? Yes, it can make sense.”

The North Sea Transition Authority says the UK’s petroleum reserves are still “significant” with “proven and probable” reserves on the Continental Shelf estimated at the equivalent of 4bn barrels of oil. Carney has previously suggested that investment in clean versus dirty fuels should be at a ratio of “4:1, not 4:0”.

He also says investment will be needed to replace Russian oil and gas in the short term.

“We’re not going to rely on Russian gas, Russian oil. We want to strand that energy. They deserve that energy to be stranded given their war crimes. And so there’s investment needed in other energy sources for that.”

There is also the question of how much all this will add to consumer bills. Economists at Nomura warned last month that the huge investment needed and the initial higher cost of going green will push up prices, add to bills and ultimately “make it harder for central banks” to bring inflation back to their 2pc targets. Carney insists the costs will be “manageable” and mean cheaper energy down the road.

It’s this message Carney will hammer home next month when he returns to London to participate in a climate-focused season of events held at the Southbank Centre dubbed Planet Summer. The Canadian joins a star-studded line-up including activist Greta Thunberg and Catatonia’s Cerys Matthews.

He’s used to being in famous company, with book endorsements from Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, alongside rock star Bono of U2 and artist Antony Gormley. On July 10 at the Southbank Carney will discuss the themes of his book and climate change – he believes the world is facing an emergency.

“What we’re seeing in the UK right now: the shock to living standards, is because of the fossil fuel system. It’s because of the existing system,” he adds. “So do you cling to that system, which has proven itself time and time again to be volatile, to be unreliable and ultimately unsustainable? Or do we transition to a system that is the exact opposite?”

Mark Carney former bank of england governor - David Rose

But surprisingly for someone so used to being in the spotlight, Carney is camera shy. Although he’s dressed for the occasion, in a trademark white cutaway collar shirt and grey tie more likely to be seen in Peaky Blinders than the Bank of England, he’s not keen to be photographed outside on a balcony.

“I don’t like posed shots. It’s not my thing,” he tells our photographer. The balmy weather and clear views aren’t enough to persuade the former Goldman Sachs banker – at first at least.

“I’ll give you a minute,” he eventually tells the snapper after seeing him folding away equipment in defeat. “He’s like a puppy dog,” jokes Carney – though he is still reluctant to stare at the camera, preferring a more ponderous pose.

It wasn’t always this way for the man brought up in Fort Smith in Canada’s Northwest Territories, the third of four children.

His father was a headmaster turned academic, a career path that his mother also returned to when she went back to university, resulting, Carney has said, in him growing up in a “house filled with books”.

But he isn’t just a bookworm.

A keen runner, he completed the London Marathon in just over three and a half hours in 2015, and played ice hockey as a teenager.

After completing his undergraduate degree at Harvard, he went on to receive a doctorate in economics in 1995 from Oxford University, where he met his British wife, the economist Diana Fox Carney.

He eventually became a British citizen in 2018, fulfilling a promise made when he accepted the governor job.

Carney gave little away about his personal life during his time at the Bank, though he was once asked by a group of schoolchildren what he would spend all the UK’s money on if he had the power to. His reply? Dairy Milk chocolate, tickets to watch his beloved Everton and lots of old music records.

Handpicked by former chancellor George Osborne to succeed Lord Mervyn King in 2013, he became the first foreigner to run the institution since it was founded in 1694. Carney, who was in charge of Canada’s central bank at the time, was wooed by a star-struck chancellor who changed the terms of the role in order to secure his man.

Carney originally agreed to serve a term of five years instead of eight. After Brexit, he extended this term twice, and left the Bank in March 2020, just before lockdown.

Carney led the Bank in the wake of the financial crisis, when its powers were increased. Most say he left the Bank more open and diverse than when he joined. Though others say he politicised what should be a technocratic role.

He also came under fire for hinting at rate rises but not following through, earning himself the infamous “unreliable boyfriend” moniker for sending mixed messages to British households.

Many believe Carney’s pre-Brexit interventions were too political. He warned ahead of the vote that it could tip the economy into recession, while separate Bank analysis said choosing to leave the EU would hit economic growth, stoke inflation and raise unemployment. To this day, Carney feels vindicated.

Today he’s keen to discuss interest rates and inflation. Though if he is reluctant to wade into politics, Carney is even more careful not to comment on what his successor, Andrew Bailey, should be doing at the Bank. “There are nine members on the MPC, they don’t need a tenth and certainly not one who used to serve on it,” he says.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey - HENRY NICHOLLS

He does, however, offer an explanation as to why inflation has proven to be more stubborn in the UK than in other countries. Energy is one reason. While the UK has stopped importing oil, coal and gas from Russia, it still relies heavily on countries like Norway, Qatar and the US to meet its energy needs.

Another reason is Britain’s “very, very tight” jobs market, which Carney describes as “a good thing” for the economy because more people are in employment, but also concerning because it means bosses have to pay more to find the workers they need.

But the third reason is the one he dwells on most: Brexit.

Leaving the EU has left the UK smaller and more prone to inflationary shocks. Accused of “Project Hysteria” at the time, Carney believes there’s still a point to be made.

“We [the Bank] laid out in advance of Brexit that this will be a negative supply shock for a period of time and the consequence of that will be a weaker pound, higher inflation and it will end weaker growth. And the central bank will need to lean against that now that’s exactly what’s happened. It’s happened in coincidence with other factors, but it is a unique aspect of the economic adjustment that’s going on here.”

Carney has warned that as a result of all of these factors, interest rates are likely to remain higher for years. Policymakers are then faced with a trade-off. Is it better to crush inflation at the expense of growth and jobs? Or should they let the economy run hot, if it means more people can stay in work?

“When you get those types of supply shocks, you’re making a judgment on the trade-off in the horizon over which you’re returning inflation to target. So central banks have looked to stretch that horizon. But they can’t stretch it to the breaking point. And it’s for them to explain how far things will go before they can get it fully back,” he says.

While he won’t comment on the Bank’s current failings, he does suggest the frustration that people feel towards central bankers is warranted. “Understandably, there is a frustration in populations around the world coming out of a very difficult few years with Covid. Secondly [this] series of negative shocks isn’t just a concept but it shows up every day in grocery bills, petrol bills, mortgage costs. That adds to the frustration.”

He returns to Brexit. “We have an adjustment in this economy, that there was a certain group of people who portrayed it as being something that was going to be seamless and positive and driving growth. There was another group of technocrats who were based on analysis, were sceptical of that – and that’s proven to be the case. There’s no joy in saying: ‘well, we told you so’, because people are having to live with that reality.”

Carney, who is speaking before the Bank announced a review into how it makes and uses economic forecasts, offers some indirect advice to his successor. In Value(s), he says there are five lessons in crisis management that everyone should heed, including a need to “communicate frequently and honestly”, “be straight” about “both strengths and weaknesses” and deploy “overwhelming force” when you can. “Hope is not a strategy,” he declares.

Should the central bankers of today take note, I ask? Carney agrees with the premise that you should “own your mistakes and explain”, but adds: “I think the biggest challenge is to do the accounting of why something didn’t happen as you might have expected it. So: here’s what we thought, here’s why inflation’s still high, and explain the difference. That’s always difficult to do … but it’s necessary.”

So how high will interest rates need to go given this series of negative supply shocks, I ask? He takes a glance at his phone.

“You’re coming up against a supply shock,” he quips, indicating that we’re out of time. And the prospects for inflation?

“That’s a job for the MPC,” he says, with a smile that suggests he’s glad to be out of the policy spotlight – for now at least.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.