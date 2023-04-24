Brexit blamed for surge in chief execs leaving British companies

Ben van Beurden, former chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell - REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

The number of UK chief executives quitting their jobs has more than doubled as bosses battle sluggish growth and a nightmare of EU red tape.

In 2022, the number of chief executives who left their roles at FTSE 350 companies jumped by 111pc, far exceeding the 39pc increase among America’s S&P 500, according to Russell Reynolds Associates.

The management consultancy’s research found that last year, 38 chief executives quit as the heads of Britain’s largest listed companies.

This was up from just 18 in 2021.

Several bosses of high-profile UK companies departed last year, with the likes of Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden and Reckitt Benckiser’s Laxman Narasimhan stepping aside.

Luke Meynell, managing director of RRA, said: “UK companies have experienced a turbulent few years, with the economy recovering more slowly from the pandemic than others in the G7 and the nation having faced additional challenges from supply chain issues created by Brexit.”

He added: “This greater level of change and instability may have combined to result in higher CEO turnover, which may have been more pronounced among mid cap UK firms due to greater exposure to the UK market.”

The largest increase was amongst FTSE 250 companies, where departures jumped from 10 to 25. Amongst FTSE 100 companies, the number of quitting chief executives increased from eight to 13.

The numbers are still rising. In the first three months of 2023, eight FTSE 350 chief executives quit, up from seven in the first quarter of last year and just four at the start of 2021.

Laxman Narasimha - AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

High turnover at UK companies helped to drive up global departures by 31.5pc to a five-year high of 175.

Quitting FTSE 350 chief executives made up more than a fifth (22pc) of all chief executive turnover in 2022. Departures among Australia’s largest firms also increased by 13pc over the same period.

By contrast, the number of chief executives quitting roles in the Euronext 100 fell by 50pc year-on-year, while those leaving Nikkei 224 companies fell by 8pc.

Globally, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector saw the largest turnover of chief executives as businesses reacted to post-pandemic supply chain pressures.

Many bosses had also stayed in roles longer than anticipated because of Covid, as the issues it caused – such as higher inflation, pricing regulation and skill shortages – required stability at the top to navigate.

“This bottleneck is now broken wide open, and a number of CEOs are stepping down, following three years of chronic burnout,” RRA said.