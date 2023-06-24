Brexit has been botched – our legal system is to blame

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sealed the Windsor Framework deal with the EU earlier this year - DAN KITWOOD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A successful post-Brexit future can only be achieved through an understanding of law, and how to make necessary changes.

We will only reap the rewards of leaving the EU Treaties if we restore our sovereign legal method and take control. This is the very purpose and function of our (now sovereign) Parliament. It is this which defines who we are.

Yet neither our system nor most of our establishment appear to grasp this, so the implementation of Brexit has been botched.

Since 2016, many of those in charge have struggled with the profound disagreement within the electorate, which has contorted reasoning and logic.

The blindness of successive regimes towards the practical implications of law and legal method has meant that the most fundamental steps required to deliver Brexit have been wrongly analysed, watered down or ignored.

Our legal system operates with a sparse use of statute, statutory instruments and the evolution of case law precedent. Disputes are settled through forensic examination of facts and law. These fundamentals underpin our freedom, individualism, sophisticated public and private dialectic, entrepreneurialism and economic growth. Protections for consumers and others are also necessary in modern times.

The US operates successfully on similar methods, albeit with more statute and a lower safety net for consumers than we might prefer.

Since Brexit, we have made two fundamental errors. First, much of our economic analysis is wrongly premised on admiring comparisons with the economies of EU member states. But these overlook the dangerous fiction in EU law which underpins those economies, namely that there is no schism in sovereignty between the European Central Bank and the member states.

EU law insists both are sovereign at the same time – making individual state indebtedness hard to calculate, and creating financial risk that is both opaque and unmanaged. Further, it distorts trade, artificially reducing the price of northern Eurozone exports and creating unnatural trade dependencies for our businesses.

Second, those running our system and much of our establishment falsely regard legal method as being of little importance. We have made excessive use of loosely drafted, but highly controlling (politically), EU-style regulations governing a massively wide range of activity, and also of the “guidance” provided to them.

This has led to an administrative system which our arrangements are ill-equipped to manage; and to discourse which does not reflect our traditional values of freedom bounded by clear and limited rules, predictably applied to facts properly ascertained and examined.

In parallel, there has been a slide towards an over-reliance on the EU’s different method of prescriptive, detailed rulemaking.

Our system seeks to apply common law style reasoning even to vague, wide-ranging, EU-style regulations, which turns our public discourse unnecessarily febrile.

For rules of this nature, EU lawyers would generally examine their purpose. They would not construe any appended guidance literally, often ignoring its actual wording. When the application of rules makes little sense, these will be overlooked in practice.

But our system seeks to apply a more literal interpretation and a forensic approach, addressing every situation regardless of magnitude, yet without the benefit of sufficient, or any, case law precedent.

It treats “guidance” as another form of legal text, to be construed using its wording. Unfortunately, uncertainty, politicisation and tribalism arises from the sporadic, largely non-judicial, application of our methods to open-ended rules, produced in what is an inferior EU style.

The over-prescriptive method of EU rulemaking is damaging in itself. It is notable that our rate of growth in labour productivity sagged soon after we adopted a morass of EU legal code for our lending and other financial institutions in 2008/9, which limited the efficient provision of financing to many of our businesses.

Now we have a crisis of competence. The truck is stuck. Our Brexit negotiators (past and present) have the wrong expertise and skills. They failed to recognise the significance of the legalistic presuppositions of the EU. They expected to breeze their way through on the basis of political argumentation, not paying enough attention to lawyers.

The recent negotiation of the Windsor Framework deal compounded this error. It cemented EU law in Northern Ireland while focusing on procedural dispensations under that law, and continuing the breach of the international law right of self-determination of peoples.

Absurdly, EU restrictions on State aid now apply across the whole of the UK if the aid might affect trade under the Northern Ireland arrangements. Each misstep creates momentum for the next, with the Windsor deal now reducing the UK’s ability to restore our legal approach for much of our industry.

Two Bills are going through Parliament which will allow us to reformulate inherited EU law, but there is little sign of these powers being fully used.

The latest justification for inaction is that our legal approach is antiquated and the inherited EU code is acceptable in many areas. Disturbingly, there is now a sense of cross-party exhaustion, and a reluctance to discuss the real issues. Many across our establishment have staked their reputations on what is an ill-conceived approach.

Yet we cannot allow errors so fundamental to prevail merely because of amour propre. We must now force the necessary steps to deliver the benefits of Brexit, restoring our legal method across all aspects of our society by removing unnecessary EU code and reformulating what remains.

The biggest shift will be delivering these vital benefits to Northern Ireland, which will involve switching the arrangements for the invisible border to the actual border itself (as is permitted under international law), so that our legal system can apply properly there. Only then can Brexit be properly achieved.

Barnabas Reynolds is a partner at Shearman & Sterling LLP and the author of Managing Euro Risk and Restoring UK Law

