U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,416.25
    -35.50 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    27,879.00
    -310.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,559.75
    -103.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,614.70
    -20.90 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    38.80
    -1.05 (-2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    -0.0055 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8090
    -0.0320 (-3.80%)
     

  • Vix

    29.87
    +1.76 (+6.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3017
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.0300
    +0.3400 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    13,142.53
    +65.51 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    263.48
    +2.03 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,835.73
    -24.55 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,494.34
    -22.25 (-0.09%)
     

Brexit decision entirely separate from U.S. election outcome says PM Johnson

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain's decision on whether to agree a Brexit deal with the European Union is entirely separate to the outcome of the U.S. election next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"The two things are entirely separate," Johnson said, when asked about an Observer newspaper report that he was waiting to see the U.S. result before making a Brexit decision, and whether he was concerned about the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency. (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Latest Stories

  • How much switching to an electric vehicle could really save you

    Buying an EV can be daunting, but a new report shows how worthwhile the investment can be.

  • It’s been years since investors have been this fearful of a stock market crash, Nobel-winning economist warns

    Robert Shiller, a Nobel Prize-winning economist and Yale University professor, urges investors to take a cautious approach to the top-heavy stock market in a recent op-ed for the New York Times.

  • BHS collapse: 'I was in charge of millions, then I had nothing'

    Four years on from BHS's collapse, has the audit industry, criticised for not spotting problems, changed?

  • Dunkin' Brands is said to be near an $8.8 billion deal to go private — why it's not a shock

    The Inspire Brands team looks to be nearing its latest big buy, Dunkin' Brands.

  • SAP Shares Collapse After Lockdowns Force Cuts to Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- SAP SE shares dropped as much as 21%, the biggest intraday fall since 1999, after the software company cut its revenue forecast for the full year and said it expects a fresh wave of lockdowns to hurt demand through the first half of 2021.In a test for Christian Klein, who became sole chief executive officer in April, the pandemic will delay SAP’s goals for cloud revenue, overall sales and operating profit by one or two years, especially in hard-hit industries such as business travel, the Walldorf, Germany-based company said in a statement on Sunday. The drop in shares on Monday wiped 28 billion euros ($33.1 billion) off SAP’s market value.The drop-off in SAP’s cloud revenue is a sign that companies are putting off making major decisions about updating their software, as the pandemic continues to limit any global economic recovery.SAP said it expects limited growth and margin improvement over the next two years, and moved expectations to meet its 2023 strategy plan out to 2025. Klein said on a call Monday he expects a conservative recovery into the first half of next year.The previous outlook “assumed economies would reopen and population lockdowns would ease, leading to a gradually improving demand environment in the third and fourth quarters,” SAP said in the statement. “Lockdowns have been recently re-introduced in some regions and demand recovery has been more muted than expected.”The pessimistic short-term outlook from SAP risked a knock-on effect on the European software industry, warned analysts at Citi. Europe’s Stoxx Technology index fell as much as 6.3%, its biggest one-day loss since March.SAP now expects adjusted revenue of 27.2 billion euros to 27.8 billion euros ($32.2 billion to $32.9 billion) at constant currencies in 2020, lower than the earlier guidance of 27.8 billion euros to 28.5 billion euros. SAP also said it no longer sees a boost from business-travel related revenue this year in its Concur business.It’s difficult to find positive news in the results, Nicholas David, an analyst at Oddo BHF said Monday. “The warning on the mid-term ambitions was expected/feared by the market but the new ambitions are lower than the most pessimistic expectations,” he said in a note.Qualtrics IPOSAP said it is in the advanced stages of a listing for its Qualtrics software unit. It announced the decision in July to list the U.S. unit less than two years after buying the company for a record sum, a surprise u-turn signaling a strategic shift under Klein.“We are well advanced in the preparations of the Qualtrics IPO”, Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said on a call Monday. “Qualtrics has had a strong quarter which will set it up for further growth into next year.”New OutlookAdjusted cloud revenue is expected to be 8 billion euros to 8.2 billion euros in 2020, down from a previous estimate of 8.3 billion euros to 8.7 billion euros.Operating profit will be 8.1 billion euros to 8.5 billion euros this year, down from expectations of as much as 8.7 billion euros.SAP updated its mid-term ambition for total revenue to more than 36 billion euros in 2025 compared to its previous estimate of 35 billion euros in 2023.The company sees more than 22 billion euros in cloud revenue and over 11.5 billion euros in operating profit by 2025.Third QuarterThird quarter non-IFRS operating profit decreased by 12% year over year to 2.07 billion euros. That compared to the 2.15 billion-euro average estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey.Revenue in the period declined 4% to 6.54 billion euros compared to analysts’ average 6.89 billion euro estimate.Get MoreRead the full statement here.After Losing Co-Pilot, SAP CEO Plots Solo Path Through PandemicU.K.’s CMA to Start Antitrust Probe on Sinch, SAP Unit DealSAP Is Said to Tap Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan for Qualtrics IPO(Updates with context from paragraph three.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GE stock has been on a tear ahead of earnings, as analysts tout it as a COVID-19 vaccine play

    Shares of General Electric Co. surged to the highest price seen in four months before pulling back, as Wall Street has gotten a little more optimistic on the outlook ahead of the industrial conglomerate’s earnings report.

  • Jack Ma Says Ant Group's IPO To Be 'The Largest In Human History'

    Ant Group's dual initial public offering listings in Shanghai and Hong Kong will be the world's largest, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma said Saturday, as reported by CNBC. What Happened: The IPO was priced Friday night but Ma didn't spell out the numbers, which are due to be announced next week, according to CNBC."It's the first time that the pricing of such a big listing -- the largest in human history -- has been determined outside New York City," said Ma at the Bund Summit in Shanghai. The Chinese billionaire called the offering a "miracle," saying, "we didn't dare to think about it five years ago, or even three years ago."Ma also called for banking reforms and called for a new more inclusive universal banking system, to be based on big data, to be set up to aid small businesses and individuals.Why It Matters: The IPO of the Alibaba-backed company could generate nearly billion in proceeds, which would make it the world's biggest IPO ahead of Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion. Aramco's Dec. 2019 offering had beaten Alibaba's to snatch the biggest IPO crown.Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC Private Limited, could reportedly invest over $1 billion in the two listings. Existing Ant investor, Singapore's Temasek, has also expressed interest in the IPO, according to Reuters. Price Action: Alibaba shares closed nearly 1.2% higher at $309.92 on Friday and gained 0.11% in the after-hours session.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Quibi Shuts Down — The Idea Wasn't 'Strong Enough' Or 'Timing' Went Amiss, Says Leadership(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Harley’s New CEO Bets on Leaner Operations to Restore Hogs’ Luster

    Harley-Davidson is going back to the basics of making big, expensive motorcycles for its most devoted customers, abandoning a quest to reach new types of riders.

  • Madoff Whistleblower Flags Next Big Financial Scandals (RE-RELEASE)

    Harry Markopolos is the former derivatives professional turned independent financial fraud investigator who uncovered the $65 billion Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme, only to be ignored by the SEC for over nine years. A vocal critic of the US regulator, Harry now has the audit world and insurance industry in his sights as the next big financial frauds yet to come to light.

  • Software stocks take a hit after SAP's profit and sales warning

    Shares of business software companies fell Monday, after Germany-based software giant SAP SE issued a profit and sales warning as customers have pushed back investments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of Oracle Corp. sank 2.9% in premarket trading, Salesforce.com Inc. dropped 1.6% and Microsoft Corp. slid 1.1%. SAP's U.S.-listed shares plunged 21% premarket, putting them on track to open at a 5-month low. The selloff in software stocks comes as futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 290 points, or 1.0%.

  • Dow Jones Futures Tumble As Coronavirus Cases Soar: Market Rally Set To Test Key Levels; Microsoft, Tesla Near Buy Points

    Futures fell sharply. The stock market could go either way, along with leaders such as Microsoft and Tesla. It's peak earnings week as elections loom and coronavirus cases surge.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall to Yet another All-time Low

    Mortgage rates dipped to another all-time low in the week ending 22nd October. Expect COVID-19 and U.S politics to continue to influence in the week.

  • Lee Kun-hee, who made South Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78

    Lee Kun-hee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global powerhouse in smartphones, semiconductors and televisions, died on Sunday after spending more than six years in hospital following a heart attack, the company said. Lee, who was 78, grew the Samsung Group into South Korea’s biggest conglomerate and became the country's richest person. "Lee is such a symbolic figure in South Korea's spectacular rise and how South Korea embraced globalisation, that his death will be remembered by so many Koreans," said Chung Sun-sup, chief executive of corporate researcher firm Chaebul.com.

  • Apple, Google, Dunkin' and Boeing - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

    Stock futures fall as coronavirus infections surge and stimulus talks remain deadlocked; earnings reports will come this week from fApple, Amazon and Alphabet; Dunkin' confirms it's in talks to go private.

  • Amazon, Apple and Other Tech Companies Report Earnings This Week. What to Expect.

    The raft of earnings comes as large technology platform companies have come under increased scrutiny from regulators and politicians.

  • There's almost no presidential election scenario that market forecasters don't like: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 26, 2020.

  • Is Snap Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Snap knocked the socks off Wall Street analysts recently with a third-quarter earnings report that blew past estimates. Now, with a clearer view of the road ahead,  is Snap stock a buy?

  • Can Teenagers Invest in Roth IRAs?

    Retirement is probably not on most teens' radars, but it should be. That’s because a relatively small investment today can grow into a much larger sum later, after decades of compounding. A great place to start is with a Roth IRA.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Have Legs for Future Gains

    Which investment strategy has stood the test of time? Growth investing. The pros from Wall Street argue that stocks with outsized growth prospects reflect some of the most compelling plays out there. This growth potential extends beyond the near-term, with these names set to deliver handsome returns through 2020 and beyond. That said, finding stocks that fall into this category can be challenging, to say the least. According to the analysts, one strategy is to take a step back and look at the big picture, focusing on the names that stand to see long-term growth on top of their impressive year-to-date gains. Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to pinpoint three growth stocks on the receiving end of significant praise from analysts. All three of these tickers have already achieved serious growth in 2020, and are primed to keep climbing higher. Penn National Gaming (PENN) First up we have Penn National Gaming, which owns and operates gaming and racing facilities as well as has video gaming terminal operations throughout the U.S. This name has already soared 146% year-to-date, but some Wall Street analysts believe there’s plenty of fuel left in the tank. PENN recently pre-announced Q3 results that blew estimates out of the water. For the quarter, the company expects margins to expand by over 900 basis points and adjusted EBITDAR to increase by 5% year-over-year, even though revenue was tracking down 10% year-over-year. Weighing in for J.P. Morgan, five-star analyst Joseph Greff told clients, “The regional gaming recovery seen during May/June continued into the Q3, with revenues coming in better than feared; we had previously assumed a slower ramp once pent-up demand normalized and little/no opex creep from post-COVID efficiency gains.” That being said, Greff acknowledges that given the stellar share price performance, some other analysts have “thrown in the towel with downgrades.” However, he still sees “value and catalysts ahead.” The analyst commented, “... there is a tug of war in terms of investor sentiment—which we think is healthy for the stock and almost necessary for the stock to continue to move higher; in our view, traditional gaming equity investors are not completely bulled up, and, in fact, we think there is plenty of investor skepticism related to PENN’s ability to compete with DraftKings, Fanduel, Caesars Entertainment, MGM/GVC, et al., given PENN’s relative balance sheet size to fund early stage sports betting customer acquisition costs, but we believe this risk, to the extent it is meaningful, to compete is now diminished given ~$950 million raised from its recent equity raise.” On top of this, PENN recently launched the Barstool Sports betting app in Pennsylvania. Calling the early launch “encouraging both from a volume and marketing spend perspective,” Greff argues it demonstrates “the potential of its unique approach to share grab.” In addition, momentum is ramping up for Barstool Sportsbook. What’s more, Greff thinks that the current sports betting and iGaming environment resembles the emergence of regional markets in the 1990s, when states with budget deficits turned to new revenue streams like riverboat gaming to help fund budget deficits. Expounding on this, the analyst stated, “We think the states will look to USSB and iGaming in much the same way and PENN will be one of the winners. We like the U.S. Regional land-based gaming/sports betting/iGaming landscape and see upside.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Greff stayed with the bulls. In addition to an Overweight rating, he left an $83 price target on the stock. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 32%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Greff’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street have to say? 9 Buys, 3 Holds and 1 Sell have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, PENN gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Based on the $76.77 average price target, shares could rise 22% in the next year. (See Penn National Gaming stock analysis on TipRanks) Redfin (RDFN) Starting out in the map-based search space, Redfin expanded its product offering to make the home tour, listing debut and escrow processes faster and easier. Out on Wall Street, some think that this name is experiencing more than just a COVID demand surge, with its 113% year-to-date gain only the beginning. Although RDFN is coming off of a strong Q3 pre-announcement, investors were somewhat disappointed by the results. BTIG’s Jake Fuller points out that shares likely traded off because “expectations were high and the scale of revenue upside modest at ~2%,” and “momentum investors tend to reward volume-led beats and RDFN actually lagged expectations on that front.” It doesn’t help that RDFN is not a focus name for many, suggesting that investors might not have looked past the revenue disclosure, according to Fuller. However, he argues the Street could be missing key pieces of the puzzle. The five-star analyst mentioned, “What might be getting overlooked here is that RDFN has stepped up commission rates with no obvious impact to conversion, and that should translate into a significantly stronger gross profit outlook for RDFN.” To this end, he bumped up his 2021 gross profit estimate by 47%. Looking at the details of the quarter, RDFN experienced robust demand, with Real Estate Services revenue increasing 36% year-over-year. Site traffic and transactions were also up on a quarter-over-quarter basis. However, it should be noted that the upside was driven by revenue per transaction. “That is important because it suggests that anticipated commission rate increases are finally contributing,” Fuller said. “By our tally, Real Estate Services revenue went from 1.68% of GTV in Q3 2019 and 1.78% in Q2 2020 to an estimated 1.85% in Q3 2020. A four-point beat on gross margin suggests high flow through on that. While difficult to assess the durability of demand, pricing gains and a better margin profile should be sustainable,” Fuller commented. In line with his optimistic approach, Fuller sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $65 price target. This target conveys his confidence in RDFN’s ability to climb 45% higher in the next year. (To watch Fuller’s track record, click here) Turning to the rest of the Street, opinions are more varied. With 6 Buys, 5 Holds and 1 Sell assigned in the last three months, the word on the Street is that RDFN is a Moderate Buy. At $50, the average price target implies 11% upside potential. (See Redfin stock analysis on TipRanks) Vertiv Holdings (VRT) As one of the leading global providers of hardware, software and services, Vertiv Holdings helps facilitate an interconnected marketplace of digital systems where large amounts of indispensable data needs to be transmitted, analyzed, processed and stored. Up 71% year-to-date, more gains could be on the horizon, so says Wall Street. Even with the major share price appreciation, Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe sees a favorable risk/reward profile. “We believe that Vertiv is a rare breed that can appeal to a broad cross section of investors: a mid-cap growth company that can deliver attractive margin expansion at a discounted valuation, captained by a top-class executive team,” he explained. When it comes to VRT’s runway for growth, its key customer end markets are data center and telecommunications. These spaces are areas where Coe expects to see growth in 2020 and 2021, as well as long-term secular tailwinds from increasing data intensity and 5G upgrades. Additionally, management has outlined a pathway to 500 basis points of margin expansion, driven by efforts to keep fixed costs constant via a variety of operational upgrades and a reduction in organizational complexity. “This is the playbook deployed by Executive Chairman David Cote so successfully under his tenure at Honeywell, and this gives us conviction that a similar playbook can be deployed at Vertiv,” Coe said. It should be noted that VRT exited Q2 2020 with net debt of roughly $2.1 billion, and net debt/EBITDA landing at 4.2x. Even though this is at the high end of the range, Coe argues the balance sheet could rapidly de-leverage. To this end, he calculates surplus capital of $1 billion by 2023, assuming a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2x. “We don't currently view Vertiv as a clear capital deployment story, but this could come to the fore over the 2022/23 time frame - we could certainly see acquisitions that bolster its capability in power distribution and perhaps at the DCIM layer. Other potential options include the settlement of warrants for cash (these are currently reflected in our diluted share count calculation) and the institution of a dividend that would widen the potential for institutional ownership. We also cannot ignore the scope for strategic partnerships with many larger electrical equipment market participants that are not significant players in the data center,” Coe commented. Everything that VRT has going for it convinced Coe to reiterate an Outperform rating. Along with the call, he set a $23 price target, suggesting 22% upside potential. (To watch Coe’s track record, click here) Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 4 to be exact, have been published in the last three months. Therefore, the message is clear: VRT is a Strong Buy. Given the $20.75 average price target, shares could surge 10% in the next year. (See Vertiv Holdings stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.