Brexit minister Frost to discuss N.Ireland protocol with EU on Friday, UK says

·1 min read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain said Brexit minister David Frost would meet with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday to see if a "substantial gap" between the two sides over the transit of goods to Northern Ireland can be bridged.

A British government spokesperson welcomed the "considerable effort" made by the EU to address issues with the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol but said "a substantial gap" remained between the two sides.

"Both we and the EU now have proposals on the table. We need to discuss them intensively in the days to come to see if the gaps can be bridged and a solution found which delivers the significant change needed," the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London and Phil Blenkinsop in Brussels; editing by Michael Holden)

    Sanjay Poonen, Former VMWare COO, discusses the White House's 2-day virtual ransomware summit.

    The United States Army on Thursday said it was pushing back the date when it plans to field augmented reality glasses from Microsoft Corp, but that it remains "fully committed" to the contract with the tech firm worth up to $21.9 billion. The Army said it expects the first units to be equipped with the glasses, called the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), by September 2022. Army officials had previously said that they intended to "rapidly field the capability" in the Army's fiscal year 2021, which ended on Sept. 30.

    Attention asteroid aficionados: NASA is set to launch a series of spacecraft to visit and even bash some of the solar system’s most enticing space rocks. The robotic trailblazer named Lucy is up first, blasting off this weekend on a 12-year cruise to swarms of asteroids out near Jupiter — unexplored time capsules from the dawn of the solar system. NASA is targeting the predawn hours of Saturday for liftoff.

    Art and collectibles are just the beginning for non-fungible tokens.

    Seattle’s police department is sending detectives and non-patrol officers to respond to emergency calls because of a shortage of patrol officers that union leaders fear will become worse because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. KOMO reports the department has lost more than 300 officers over the past year.

    In this article, we discuss the 10 financial services stocks to buy according to Nathan Przybylo’s L2 Asset Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Financial Services Stocks to Buy According to Nathan Przybylo’s L2 Asset Management. Nathan Przybylo, the founder of Boston-based L2 Asset Management, […]

    Misinformation and disinformation campaigns continue to hamper the U.S. efforts to vaccinate a majority of its population. Two health experts break down the multi-pronged problem.

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Thursday that he wants to privatize Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company that is under political pressure to lower fuel prices. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowShares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Rio de Janeiro-based producer is known, extended a

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

    The number of Americans applying for first-time jobless claims reached its lowest since March 2020 last week, with the number of filings coming in at a better-than-expected 293,000.

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.

    ROSCONGRESSPresident Vladimir Putin appeared to be channeling the stereotype of Russia’s uneducated working classes this week when he mocked and patronized an experienced American business journalist. Unleashing his inner gopnik during an on-stage interview, he claimed she must be too “beautiful” to understand his complex argument.The exchange took place Wednesday at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow moderated by CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble. The reporter had pressed Putin on reports of Rus

    The U.S. is still missing around 4.3 million workers since the beginning of the pandemic—a shortage many economists expect to last at least several more years. Companies are reinventing services, investing in automation and making other changes that promise to have a lasting impact.

    (Bloomberg) -- A coastal California county’s attempt to curb new oil and gas development suffered another blow when an appeals court upheld a ruling striking down a ban on new wells and fracking.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowMonterey County voters in November 2016 passed a measure prohibiting land use in suppo

    The Labor Department released its jobless claims report Thursday morning.

    Alitalia, a one-time symbol of Italian style and glamour brought low by economic mismanagement, will operate its last flight on Thursday after 75 years, before handing over to its downsized successor Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA). The traditional choice of popes, prima donnas and Italy's political elite, Alitalia has been run by state-appointed administrators since 2017 to avoid being liquidated. As has often been the case during its lifetime, Alitalia's last rites were surrounded by political dispute, with the far-right opposition party Brothers of Italy blaming Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government for its demise.

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down the latest Yahoo Finance/Moody's Analytics Bidenomics scorecard.

    U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in September as Americans paid more for food, rent and a range of other goods, putting pressure on the Biden administration to urgently resolve strained supply chains, which are hampering economic growth. With prices likely to rise further in the months ahead following a recent surge in the costs of energy products, the report from the Labor Department on Wednesday could test Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's repeated assertion that high inflation is transitory. Powell and the White House have blamed supply chain bottlenecks for the high inflation.

    Crypto exchange Coinbase wants the U.S. government to create a new regulator to oversee the cryptocurrency industry. Unveiled Thursday, Coinbase’s Digital Asset Policy Proposal suggests Congress pass legislation to regulate Marketplaces for Digital Assets (MDAs) – its term for crypto exchanges that offer custody and trading services, as well as borrowing and lending services – and create a registration process for those entities. CoinDesk first reported that Coinbase was developing this proposal last month.

    Chinese leaders, fearful that a persistent property bubble could undermine the country's long-term ascent, are likely to maintain tough curbs on the sector even as the economy slows, but could soften some tactics as needed, policy sources and analysts said. President Xi Jinping looks determined to press ahead with the latest round of property tightening even if it adds to near-term pain, in contrast to previous campaigns which tended to be watered down when economic growth began to falter, they said. the property sector, along with related sectors such as construction, still accounts for more than a quarter of China’s gross domestic product (GDP).