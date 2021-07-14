U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.25
    +16.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,853.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,971.00
    +106.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.70
    +12.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.02
    -0.23 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.30
    +19.40 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.44
    +0.30 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3760
    -0.0390 (-2.76%)
     

  • Vix

    16.32
    +0.15 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3887
    +0.0076 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1890
    -0.4070 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,388.03
    -87.36 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    782.91
    -25.81 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.67
    -29.05 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,608.49
    -109.75 (-0.38%)
     

Brexit Reality Study 2021 - FMCG and Fintech Sectors Changed Significantly, and Consequences are Being Tallied

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brexit Realized - FMCG and Fintech Sectors Changed Significantly, and Consequences are Being Tallied" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The future relationship between the UK and the EU still looks unclear. UK insurers have lost their passporting rights, no longer having the freedom to provide cross-border services to any European Economic Area (EEA) member state and vice versa.

More so, the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) did not confirm equivalence for financial services providers. Obtaining this equivalence is essential to set a framework to enable bilateral agreements between the UK and the EU and facilitate cross-border contracts.

Key Highlights

  • The future relationship between the UK and the EU still looks unclear. UK insurers have lost their passporting rights, no longer having the freedom to provide cross-border services to any European Economic Area (EEA) member state and vice versa. More so, the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) did not confirm equivalence for financial services providers.

  • Obtaining this equivalence is essential to set a framework to enable bilateral agreements between the UK and the EU and facilitate cross-border contracts.

  • The UK formally left the EU on January 31, 2020 after 47 years of membership with the bloc. Yet the impact of the UK's divorce from the EU has been most apparent since the transition period came to an end and new legislation came into force from January 1, 2021. On this day, the UK officially became a third country to the EU. The UK and the EU reached a trading agreement on Christmas Eve 2020, just days before the end of the transition period and amid fears of a cliff-edge Brexit. It came years after the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016 and embarked into lengthy negotiations with the EU, creating political, economic, and social uncertainty in the process.

  • The greatest threat posed by Brexit for insurers was the prospect of losing their passporting rights, i.e. the freedom to provide cross-border services to any EEA member state, regardless of the country of domicile, and without needing separate authorization to do so. Linked to this was the freedom of establishment of local branches anywhere in the EEA. The TCA did confirm the loss of passporting rights, while there were no decisions on equivalence provisions despite the UK being governed by Solvency II.

Scope

  • See how Brexit is changing the climate in FMCG and Fintech

  • Understand what key problems are stopping some trading

  • Learn what benefits are available

  • See what industries are the winners and what are the losers

Reasons to Buy

  • What industries are facing severe Brexit difficulties?

  • What industries are benefiting?

  • How the regulatory landscape developing?

  • In insurance and FMCG, how is Brexit changing the business landscape?

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Winners and losers through Brexit changes

  • Brexit "winners" were larger and more prepared

  • Brexit "losers" were smaller and reliant on UK EU trade

  • A key solution was to operate elsewhere

  • Key Brexit regulatory trends

  • GIT insurers need to focus on increased hold ups at borders

  • Farming insurance may change to balance new environmental focus

  • Motor insurance industry is facing change

  • Motor insurers will have to deal with Green Card issues

  • Travel insurance demand remains relatively strong

  • Implications for FMCG companies are new strategic balances

  • Key consumer trends since Brexit

  • Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqqmhg

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brexit-reality-study-2021---fmcg-and-fintech-sectors-changed-significantly-and-consequences-are-being-tallied-301333652.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa Zuma riots: Queues form in Durban due to shortages

    Some South Africans are clearing up as protests continue over the arrest of ex-President Jacob Zuma.

  • Fox News Personality Reminds 'Fearmongering' Ingraham What She Once Said About Vaccines

    Jonah Goldberg compared Laura Ingraham's current vaccination skepticism with her Operation Warp Speed cheerleading when Donald Trump was president.

  • Trump DOJ Sought Washington Post Reporters’ Email Records On Day Before Barr Resigned

    The Washington Post's discovery adds new information to former President Trump’s aggressive efforts to clamp down on leaks.

  • Is a bucket strategy superior to the 4% rule?

    The bucket approach — or what some call the time segmentation or asset-liability matching approach – just might be for some and perhaps even many retirees the better method of creating dependable and sustainable income in retirement. Well, though tactics vary, this approach — whose proponents include Harold Evensky, co-editor of Retirement Income Redesigned, and Christine Benz of Morningstar, would typically have you create two or three buckets of money.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Growth stocks are lots of fun to watch from a safe distance. Savvy investors know that dividend-paying stocks tend to outperform shares of companies that don't share their profits. The steady cash flows that dividend stocks can provide makes them so attractive that high yields like these aren't easy to come by.

  • Cathie Wood Sells China Tech Stocks, Warning of Valuation Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has been selling Chinese tech stocks, with holdings in one of the firm’s funds falling to the lowest on record as Beijing’s crackdown on the sector intensifies.China’s weighting in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has plunged to less than 1% from 8% as recently as February, while that of the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF has fallen to 5.4%, the lowest compared to month-end figures since Bloomberg began compiling the data in October 2014

  • Oil-Spewing Refiner Seeks Bankruptcy After EPA Orders Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- An oil refinery that was once one of the largest in North America filed for bankruptcy after a series of environmental breaches and a government-ordered shut down, highlighting pressures faced by the oil industry to curb its environmental impact.Limetree Bay Refining LLC sought creditor protection on Monday after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency halted its operations earlier this year. The St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands-based refinery, which filed for bankruptcy in 2015 un

  • Tui asks 9,000 UK employees to come in just one day a month

    The travel agent has become the latest employer to permanently adopt flexible working.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Jump Around 40%, Says JPMorgan

    Markets have been heading up, with year-to-date gains in the S&P and NASDAQ at 18% and 15% respectively. So far, the upward trend is showing signs of staying power, and JPMorgan global market strategist, Jordan Jackson, sees a strong foundation in the offing for further growth. Earnings, in Jackson’s view, will be the key driver going forward in this second half: “What’s going to drive the market higher? I think going forward it is going to be earnings... Earnings are certainly expected to surpr

  • 3 Reasons Sundial Growers May Be the Best Canadian Cannabis Stock to Buy

    Much of the profit that investors in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) have made over the past year can likely be attributed to speculation and the stock becoming a popular buy on Reddit. Sundial Growers is an underdog in the sector due to its small size and low sales numbers. One of the most important things for investors to consider when looking at marijuana companies is the strength of their financials, and specifically cash.

  • 3 Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    Economic cycles result in changes to the business landscape, while the recent pandemic has further altered human habits and practices. A strong competitive moat, coupled with healthy fundamentals, lends further support as to why these businesses can thrive over years or even decades. American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is in a sweet spot right now.

  • 3 International Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    American investors often stick with buying stock in American tech companies because they can be easier to research than international ones. Let's take a look at three promising international tech stocks you should consider owning a stake in: Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY), and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML). With a market cap of about $145 billion, Sea Limited is Singapore's most valuable listed company.

  • With Citigroup's Inc. (NYSE:C) Earnings Today, we Analyzed its Low 9.3x P/E

    The earnings report comes out today for many large cap banks and financial institutions including: Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). By taking a look at their Price to Earnings ratio, we will get insight into their performance.

  • Tesla bulls capitalized on a 'classic glass bottom': trader

    Tesla stock recently stalled under the $700 price level as it consolidates for its next move, but is starting to show signs of life.

  • Citigroup profit beats estimates on reserve release

    (Reuters) -Citigroup Inc comfortably beat market estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the economic recovery allowed the bank to release loan loss reserves and offset a plunge in revenue from lower trading and credit card lending. A year ago, it had added $5.9 billion to its loss reserves. "The pace of the global recovery is exceeding earlier expectations and with it, consumer and corporate confidence is rising," Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said in a statement.

  • Upstart Expands Into Car Loans: What You Should Know

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is spreading across most major industries, and finance is no different. As lending is often tightly regulated, banks and financial institutions have increasingly used technology to automate processes and reduce the burden. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is an all-digital loans originator, helping banks analyze borrowers in non-traditional ways, delivering higher rates of approval for similar levels of risk.

  • These are the 3 elements of a happy retirement

    OUTSIDE THE BOX Retirement can be the best time of our life—but only if we manage it right. I recently passed a milestone: the three-year anniversary of the day I left my 40-year banking career. What have I learned over the past three years? I’ve found that a good retirement has three key elements: sound finances, wellness, and intentionality about managing time.

  • Wells Fargo Q2 earnings boosted by $1.6 billion release of loan loss reserves

    Wells Fargo & Co. blew past earnings estimates for the second quarter, as it released 1.6 billion from loan loss reserves thanks to a continued economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The San Francisco-based lender posted net income of $6.04 billion, or $1.38 a share, for the quarter, after a loss of $3.846 billion, or $1.01 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose to $20.270 billion from $18.286 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 98 cents and revenue of $17.757 bil

  • Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Chief Powell; Apple Leads Market Rally, But ARK ETFs Offer Warning

    Stocks retreated amid a hot inflation report and Fed chief Powell on tap. Apple kept rising as ARK ETFs slump.

  • The IRS is paying out 4M surprise tax refunds this week — will you get one?

    If you qualify, a direct deposit or paper check will come automatically.