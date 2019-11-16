Brexit and Strong Local Job Market Pull Polish Workers Back Home

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

More Polish workers returned home than left the country for the first time in nearly a decade as concerns over Brexit coupled with a booming local job market and fast-rising wages.

The number of Polish citizens living abroad declined by a net 85,000 last year to 2.46 million people, with an exodus from the U.K. responsible for the entire drop, according to the latest data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistics Office. Poland‘s unemployment rate is hovering near the lowest level since communist times and wages jumped as employers battle each other to find workers.

“It is far too early to shout ‘they’re coming back!’,” said Jakub Borowski, chief economist Credit Agricole Bank Polska SA in Warsaw. “Let’s hope this drop will continue in 2019, possibly encouraged by Brexit. We need them at home badly.”

Since joining the European Union in 2004, the number of economic migrants from Poland has more than doubled to a peak of more than 2.5 million in 2017. The U.K., which had been the most popular destination for Polish workers since 2006, lost its top billing to Poland’s neighbor and biggest trading partner Germany.

To contact the reporters on this story: Dorota Bartyzel in Warsaw at dbartyzel@bloomberg.net;Barbara Sladkowska in Warsaw at bsladkowska@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrea Dudik at adudik@bloomberg.net, ;Joshua Robinson at jrobinson37@bloomberg.net, Wojciech Moskwa, Michael Winfrey

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.