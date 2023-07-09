Brexit tariffs threaten Vauxhall’s mega factory in Luton

Vauxhall Luton

New Brexit tariffs on electric car parts threaten the future of Vauxhall’s huge factory in Luton, the plant’s director has warned.

Mark Noble, who runs the Bedfordshire site, warned that crippling taxes applied to vehicles exported into mainland Europe pose a risk to the factory’s competitiveness.

Under new “rules of origin” laws that come into force from January, 45pc of the value of an electric car must originate from either the UK or the EU. This is due to rise to 65pc in 2027.

But car makers have urged the Government to roll out a moratorium on the new laws to allow them to catch up with the changes.

Stellantis, which owns Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat, has warned it could face tariffs of 10pc on its exports to the EU if it fails to meet the threshold.

Mr Noble said: “If we have a 10pc tariff that makes our vans more expensive going into Europe. If we are not cost competitive then we jeopardise our long term future.”

The factory boss told the BBC the firm was “working with the UK government to try and relax those rules”.

The Luton factory, which opened in 1905, employs around 1,500 people and specialises in producing vans, around 70pc of which are exported to mainland Europe.

Mr Noble said Stellantis viewed the site as “integral” to Vauxhall, adding: “There are massive challenges, but I am confident we can overcome these challenges. To be sustainable in any industry you have to be cost competitive.”

It marks the latest warning over the impact of looming tariffs on Britain’s nascent electric vehicle industry.

Last month, industry chiefs said the UK risked missing out on more than £100bn worth of electric car production unless ministers used “every policy, every fiscal and regulatory lever” to level the playing field with the EU.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of industry body SMMT, said: “The Government has set the industry tough targets and we are committed to meeting them.

“But we are in the middle of the most fiercely competitive investment landscape of a generation and need a UK response, urgently, using every policy, every fiscal and regulatory lever, to make Britain the most attractive place to invest.”

Mercedes and Volkswagen are among the other car brands urging the UK and Brussels to avoid a post-Brexit “cliff edge” when the new laws come into effect next year.

The SMMT has also called for other reforms, including a VAT cut on public chargers for electric cars and improved science education.

A government spokesman said: “The Business and Trade Secretary has raised concerns about the 2024 Rules of Origin changes for Electric Vehicles and their batteries with the EU and is determined to find a joint UK-EU solution that ensures the UK remains one of the best locations in the world for automotive manufacturing.”

