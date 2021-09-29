U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

BRG's Elizabeth Kroger Davis and Robin Cantor Named Among Consulting Magazine's 2021 "Women Leaders in Consulting"

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Consulting Magazine selected two BRG managing directors, Elizabeth Kroger Davis and Robin Cantor, PhD, for its Women Leaders in Consulting Awards 2021, which spotlights the achievements and outstanding efforts of women in the industry. Chicago-based Kroger Davis is one of the two Lifetime Achievement award honorees, and Washington, DC-based Cantor is recognized for Excellence in Leadership.

"We are thrilled that Elizabeth and Robin are being honored for their remarkable accomplishments," said BRG Principal Executive Officer and President Tri MacDonald. "Elizabeth brings unparalled leadership and strategic experience to large-scale litigation involving interrelated teams of experts, and Robin demonstrates excellence by creating and expanding opportunities for diverse voices in the consulting industry, exemplifying the value of scholarship for a successful consulting career path."

Kroger Davis is recognized in the consulting industry for her retention on many of the highest-profile financial disputes that have involved Ponzi schemes, market manipulation, governmental takeovers and antitrust matters, including the $45 billion acquisition of Lehman Brothers Holdings by Barclays Bank during the financial crisis; the constitutional takings case against the US government involving its bailout of AIG during the financial crisis; litigation pertaining to Bernie Madoff; economic damages pertaining to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill; and antitrust cases involving large financial institutions.

"I have been blessed to work with some of the top minds in Big Law and academia," said Kroger Davis. "That has provided me with a lifetime of learning, making me better at my job, year after year."

Cantor has more than 30 years of experience in the areas of environmental, health and energy economics, applied economics, statistics, risk management and insurance claims analysis. Her consulting practice focuses on economics at the interface of science and technology, providing evidence-based economic analysis for expert testimony, risk analysis and other advisory services. A veteran expert and testifier, Cantor is distinguished as a leader in consulting by encouraging emerging experts to be professionally active with the broader community comprising their field of expertise, and she demonstrates this by example, serving in top leadership roles for organizations including the Society for Risk Analysis, Women's Council on Energy and the Environment and the Matrix Organization, a business incubator for women and minority businesses. She also facilitates significant publishing opportunities for emerging experts. Her 70-plus publications often include coauthors, many of whom are publishing for the first time.

"My leadership approach is inclusive," said Cantor. "I try to bring new voices to the forefront, making sure conversations are happening and we're providing opportunities to the next generation of consulting leaders."

This is the fourteenth year that Consulting Magazine has recognized women leaders of the profession. Cantor and Kroger Davis and their peers will be honored at a gala dinner and awards presentation event in New York on November 11.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brgs-elizabeth-kroger-davis-and-robin-cantor-named-among-consulting-magazines-2021-women-leaders-in-consulting-301388141.html

SOURCE BRG

