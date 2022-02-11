U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

BRI Microfinance Outlook 2022: BRI Continues Supporting Ultra-Micro Sector for Economic Recovery

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank BRI (IDX: BBRI), has announced its commitment to support the MSME sector in Indonesia to empower the ultra-micro sector at the BRI Microfinance Outlook 2022 on February 10, 2022. The event was attended by Sri Mulyani, Minister of Finance; Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs; Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprises; and Sunarso, President Director of BRI.

Sunarso, BRI President Director at BRI Microfinance Outlook 2022 on February 10, 2022
Strengthening the MSME, especially the ultra-micro sector, has marked the main discussion at the BRI Microfinance Outlook 2022. There are 45 million ultra-micro businesses in Indonesia, of which 30 million of them still do not receive formal financial services.

The number of micro-enterprises, which account for 98.7% of MSMEs in Indonesia, is the backbone of the national economy as it contributes to the absorption of 89.04% of the workforce and 37.35% of the 2019 GDP.

Therefore, the potential of the ultra-micro sector must be increased. The strong efforts will also reflect the G20 2022 theme, Recover Together, Stronger Together.

"We formed the Ultra Micro Holding with a rights issue process that can be absorbed by Rp95.9 trillion, providing BRI strong liquidity and capital that can grow in an integrated ecosystem," said Sunarso.

Airlangga Hartarto also added that lending to the ultra-micro sector accelerates businesses to 'grade up' and support the stimulus provided by the government.

Meanwhile, Sri Mulyani explained there needs to be an integrated data management. "So good intentions and noble goals must be prepared with a reliable integrated data system that can be accounted for. With better integration, unbankable ultra-micro sector will be reached," said Mulyani.

Kartika Wirjoatmodjo emphasized the importance of data integration as a key factor for targeting accuracy. Not only credit, BRI Group also ensures sustainability for businesses.

Sunarso has confirmed the readiness of the data integration and the Ultra Micro Holding system with strong liquidity and capital to expand into the ultra-micro sector. This is evidenced by the number of Ultra Micro Holding customers as of December 2021 amounting to 25.2 million and is targeting 45 million ultra-micro businesses in 2024.

For information about Bank BRI, visit www.bri.co.id.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bri-microfinance-outlook-2022-bri-continues-supporting-ultra-micro-sector-for-economic-recovery-301480438.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

