U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.50
    +21.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,198.00
    +119.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,104.75
    +100.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.60
    +9.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • Vix

    20.32
    -1.05 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3055
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4190
    +0.4920 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,616.03
    +270.24 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.11
    +4.13 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,534.10
    +316.25 (+1.16%)
     

Brian 'Bru' Brurud on Helping Companies Work Safely and Efficiently with Military Precision

Mission Matters Business Podcast
·3 min read

Brian "Bru" Brurud, Co-CEO and President of Check-6, was interviewed on Mission Matters Business Podcast by Adam Torres.

Brian "Bru" Brurud was interviewed on Mission Matters Business Podcast by Adam Torres.

Brian &quot;Bru&quot; Brurud, Co-CEO and President of Check-6, was interviewed on Mission Matters Business Podcast by Adam Torres.
Brian "Bru" Brurud, Co-CEO and President of Check-6, was interviewed on Mission Matters Business Podcast by Adam Torres.

Beverly Hills , April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check-6, a Tulsa-based firm specializing in safety and compliance, employs veterans to use their elite military experience and training to assist high-reliability companies’ crews in managing change, optimizing processes and minimizing risk.

Listen to the full interview of Brian Brurud with Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Business Podcast.

What mission matters to you?

Brurud says his mission is to make a huge difference by impacting individual teams and transforming the level of excellence in their work. Through the collective effort of the Check-6 team, he wants to help businesses turn a profit safely, ensuring their long-term viability while minimizing risk to everyone involved in high-reliability sectors like construction, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, healthcare, and logistics.

How did you get started with Check-6?

With a long-running entrepreneurial streak, Brurud did small engine repair in his youth and worked as a farrier while still in college earning his degree as a geologist. As a geologist, he ended up in Alaska drilling for natural resources, and in those years, he says he learned a lot about human potential and survival in challenging situations. During a tough period, he came across a newspaper ad for a Navy officer program. He joined, and eventually found himself flying an F-14 fighter jet.

In 1997, while working for FedEx, Brurud received a call from a friend who was a Canadian deep-water engineer; on the call, he relayed that he was reading an academic white paper by Dr. Rhona Flin, who stated that the oil and gas industry could benefit from implementing Crew Resource Management as a safety measure similar to those used in naval aviation and the space program. If pilots and astronauts are taught those measures, she noted, it would have similar impacts in the Oil and Gas industry. Inspired by the idea, Brurud’s friend asked him to create a training program for the crews who worked on his oil rigs. Brurud agreed.

While sitting in the ready room to meet with navy staff, he made note of the skills and talents in the room. In that moment, he says he realized that they could achieve nearly anything together in the private sector. This revelation, he explains, led directly to the founding of Check-6.

What are high-reliability organizations?

High-reliability organizations carry severe consequences when something goes wrong; even a small human failure can bring down an entire organization because the stakes are so high. Check-6 employees, likewise, have experienced real life-or-death situations in professional settings, and understand how to convey the importance of precision and safety in the workplace. Check-6 trains partners in best practices for handling equipment, navigating challenging situations, and relying on the benefits of mutual support, cross-checks, and supervision.

What does it take to develop a culture in such an environment?

Brurud says strategy is one thing, but notes that “culture eats strategy for breakfast.” Leadership drives culture, he explains, and has the ability to set and implement a “golden rule” ethos, reminding people to treat one another as they wish to be treated themselves.

What’s next for Check-6?

The company is planning to expand further into the regions and sectors it already serves, including manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, oil & gas, and more. Brurud notes that the organization also wants to expand its technology offerings for even greater field operations management production returns.

To learn more, visit http://www.checksix.com/ or call 918-399-0906.

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

For more details, visit Kisspr.com. KISS PR Digital PR & Marketing powers the Mission Matters Business podcast with brand storytelling. T: 972.437.8942

Via KISSPR.com Podcast Distribution Service - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com



Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Procter & Gamble Posts Biggest Sales Gain in Decades—and a Word of Caution

    The company says shoppers still pay up for pricer products such as fragrance-free diapers, but executives are bracing for more resistance

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Tesla Posts Record $3.3 Billion Quarterly Profit

    The electric-vehicle maker said its factories are likely to continue operating below capacity this year due to supply chain bottlenecks.

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkr

  • Musk to Judge in Go-Private Tweet Fight: Don’t Muzzle Me

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk told a judge he shouldn’t be prohibited from talking about his fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as shareholders suing him have requested.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBil

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Tennessee Court of Appeals Orders Recusal of Trial Court Judge and Vacates Default Judgment on Liability Against Endo

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that the Tennessee Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court judge's order denying a motion for recusal by Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Clay County et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., (formerly known as Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al.), pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, and remanded the case for

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • Xi Jinping snaps up Vladimir Putin's bargain coal

    China is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to grab coking coal at a heavy discount, with imports more than doubling in March.

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troop

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • BHP cuts copper output outlook over Chile protests, environmental concerns

    Chile, the world's top copper producer, earlier this month sued BHP among others miners over alleged environmental damages caused by its operations in the Atacama salt flats. That, along with road blockades, threats of work stoppage over alleged worker contract breaches, and surging COVID-19 infections at Escondida has affected production at the project, which houses the world's largest copper deposit. "Our Chilean assets experienced a challenging operating environment in the March 2022 quarter due to a reduction in our operational workforce as a result of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Chile," the miner said in its third-quarter production report.

  • Gas station owner ‘on verge of tears’ after undercharging for fuel in Tennessee

    “How many people this morning thought, it’s my lucky day, while this man was getting taken to the cleaners?”

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • First Horizon leaders could receive nearly $100M in golden parachute payouts amid TD deal

    A preliminary proxy, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), details how much compensation First Horizon’s top executives could receive as a result of the proposed acquisition by TD Bank. And those payouts are significant.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.