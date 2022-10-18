U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,717.13
    +39.18 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,507.57
    +321.75 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,763.03
    +87.23 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.50
    +14.74 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.19
    -2.27 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.40
    -7.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.07 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9856
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1318
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1990
    +0.2430 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,204.29
    -326.50 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.83
    -8.89 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Brian Erling, MD, MBA, Named President & CEO of Renown Health

Renown Health
·4 min read

Healthcare physician CEO with 20 years of experience to lead northern Nevada's largest health system on Nov. 14, 2022

Dr. Brian Erling

Renown Health has selected Brian Erling, MD, MBA, as the health system’s next CEO and president, effective November 14, 2022.
Renown Health has selected Brian Erling, MD, MBA, as the health system’s next CEO and president, effective November 14, 2022.

Reno, NEV., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renown Health has selected Brian Erling, MD, MBA, as the health system’s next CEO and president, effective November 14, 2022.

Dr. Erling is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 20 years of experience leading teams in diverse healthcare settings, including locally governed, not-for-profit hospitals and integrated health systems; physician practices; publicly traded healthcare companies; and private equity-backed healthcare ventures.

Dr. Erling is a former healthcare executive with Centura Health in Denver having served since 2016 in positions of increasing and major responsibility, including Chief Medical Officer, Senior Vice President & Chief Clinical Officer and most recently as President & CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services which represents the Colorado Springs market for Centura Health and includes Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, and St. Francis Hospital-Interquest slated to open in July 2023. During his tenure, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, responsible for providing clinical leadership to 17 hospitals and 21,000 caregivers. A highly experienced emergency medicine physician, Dr. Erling has long been a leader in quality improvement and is a Baldrige Executive Fellow through the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Dr. Erling also oversaw a partnership between Penrose-St. Francis Health and the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs through the William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center, a first-of-its-kind facility, designed with intentional collaboration spaces for student and faculty education and research that opened in 2020.

Prior to joining Centura Health, Dr. Erling served as President of the Alliance Group, a subsidiary of Envision Healthcare. He was also a founding partner of the Apex Emergency Group, PC in Denver and has served as the Denver medical director for American Medical Response.

Dr. Erling received his Bachelor of Science in biology from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa; his Medical Doctorate from John Hopkins University in Baltimore; and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado in Denver. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Dr. Erling is board certified through the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

“Dr. Erling is a collaborative and relational leader who brings a depth of experience to Renown Health and to our community. He is a healthcare executive focused on clinical quality and safety, an approachable servant-leader who inspires others with emotional intelligence and relationship skills; and a seasoned strategist with experience and discipline around healthcare operations, finance, and a proven ability to advance performance,” said Adam Kramer, chair of Renown Health’s Board of Directors. “Dr. Erling has the exceptional leadership skills, experience, background, vision and a commitment to Renown’s mission, values, and culture. We are happy to have Dr. Erling leading Renown Health and know he, his wife Jessica and family will be warmly welcomed to our northern Nevada community.”

“I am so excited to be joining Renown Health at this important time. Healthcare and our economy are in the midst of a major transformation, and Renown Health is very well positioned for the future,” Dr. Erling said. “Our ongoing success will hinge on our ability to establish positive and productive relationships, maintain high-quality patient clinical outcomes and experiences, reduce healthcare costs, encourage innovation and improve access and affordability for patients and members.”

Dr. Erling will assume the full duties of president and CEO on November 14, 2022.

Dr. Thomas Graf, who has served as interim CEO and Sy Johnson MBA, who has served as interim president, will both work with Dr. Erling to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities. Dr. Graf will continue to serve as Chief Clinical and Quality Officer for Renown Health and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. Sy Johnson, MBA, will continue to serve as Chief Operations Officer and Chief of Staff for Renown Health.

Dr. Erling and his wife Jessica have three adult children and enjoy making the most of the great outdoors. 

###
Renown Health is Nevada’s largest, not-for-profit integrated healthcare network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and northeast California. With a diverse workforce of more than 6,500 employees, Renown has fostered a longstanding culture of excellence, determination, and innovation. The organization comprises a trauma center, two acute care hospitals, a children’s hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a medical group and urgent care network, and the locally owned not-for-profit insurance company, Hometown Health. Renown is currently enrolling participants in a community-based genetic population health study, the Healthy Nevada Project®. For more information, visit renown.org. 

Attachment

CONTACT: Renown Health Public Relations Renown Health 775-691-7308 news@renown.org


Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Investors extended their optimism in the market Tuesday after pushing stocks higher Monday. As a result, the S&P 500 rose 1.8% this morning, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9%, and Upstart's stock followed suit by climbing 5.4% as of 10:31 a.m. ET. Yesterday, investors were enthusiastic about the market in general after Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Is Flying High Today

    Defense-giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered quarterly results suggesting that the business, after a series of missteps, is back on track. Investors were pleased, sending the company's shares up as much as 5%. Lockheed Martin investors had a tough time in 2021.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    If the cruise business is so great, then why does Carnival Corporation have to keep borrowing money?

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Why Tesla Stock Was Surging at the Market Open Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up as high as 4.8% this morning before cooling off by the afternoon. Wolfe Research released its findings on the potential impact of the electric vehicle incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act. Plus, Tesla is looking to add almost 7,000 jobs, despite weakening auto sales across the industry year to date.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • LG Chem to acquire AVEO Oncology for $566 million

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith breaks down how markets are trading, plus why AVEO stock is soaring today.

  • Truist Financial (TFC) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Truist Financial (TFC) records a rise in revenues and lower expenses in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Investors bid Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) up US$96m despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 36%

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. ( NASDAQ:CLNE ) share price down 11% in...

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]

  • Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today

    Looking a lot more lustrous to investors, shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) are flying off the shelves today. The company announced this morning that it's selling its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines (a move that will strengthen its balance sheet), and investors are clearly pleased. As of 11:28 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Iamgold are up 16.9%.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Electric vehicle maker acquires large site in West Valley

    While the auto manufacturer has mainly produced battery electric vehicles, it has also produced several alpha prototypes of its fuel cell electric vehicles, which run on hydrogen.

  • A Tesla Stock Sale Is Coming. We Know Who, Why, and When, but Not How Much.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has 10 more days to close his purchase of Twitter for $54.20 a share “or face the consequences” of failing to do so.

  • Here’s Why Moderna (MRNA) Underperformed in the Third Quarter

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Health Care Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 6.01% compared to a 4.72% decline for the Russell 3000 Health Care Index. The fund’s underperformance in the quarter was attributed to poor […]