U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,639.15
    -31.14 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,776.26
    -292.61 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,867.45
    -75.38 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    +0.73 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.20
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0140 (-0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5580
    +0.3500 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,594.01
    +655.98 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.18
    -10.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.55
    +25.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Brian J. Taylor joins Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management as Senior Vice President, Wealth Director in Princeton, New Jersey

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WSFS Financial Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management, today announced Brian J. Taylor, CTFA as its Senior Vice President, Wealth Director in Princeton, N.J., reporting to Jennifer Dempsey Fox, CFP®, President of Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management. Taylor will lead the Princeton team and be responsible for new business, community visibility, and brand development in the market.

“We are pleased to welcome Brian to our team during this exciting time with the combination of WSFS and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation having just closed and we bring together these two storied companies with a history of service,” said Dempsey Fox, President of Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management. “Brian brings more than 25 years of wealth management experience and we are thrilled to have him join the team. His addition further expands our deep bench and emphasizes our commitment to serving Clients in the Princeton area.”

Taylor has spent his entire career managing and building relationships with high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and families. He was most recently Senior Vice President, Wealth Advisor at Wells Fargo Private Bank.

“I am excited to join Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management and WSFS,” said Taylor. “I look forward to working with this dynamic and collaborative team to serve our Clients in the Princeton area.”

Taylor is a resident of Westfield, N.J. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance from Loyola University in Maryland, and attended New York Law School. Taylor also earned the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) designation and holds several securities licenses. He is an active member of the community, serving on the board of Westfield Lacrosse Club and as a youth coach for the Westfield Soccer Association, St. Helen’s CYO Basketball, and Westfield Lacrosse Club.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.4 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $27.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock
(215) 864-1795
kbabcock@wsfsbank.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • TransAlta Renewables Provides Update on Kent Hills Outage

    TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) announced today additional findings from the ongoing investigation pertaining to a tower collapse at the Kent Hills 2 wind site.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to a study from Infiniti Research, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% until 2025. Both Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are not participating in the selling but rather providing services that can help all e-commerce companies in the world.

  • 2 Surefire Metaverse Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    These chipmakers are on track to benefit from the massive opportunity this emerging tech trend is creating.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Got Upgraded to a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • 7 Reasons I'm Hanging On to Teladoc Stock in 2022

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are trading at their 52-week lows. The stock is down 48% in just six months while the S&P 500 has risen 7%. From afar, it looks like this may be a problematic investment and one that investors should be dumping.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Omicron will end up being a good thing for the stock market: JPMorgan

    Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • Roblox Stock Is Off 40% From Its Peak Price -- Here's Why

    Online game platform and game creation system Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has performed well since its direct listing last year -- its shares began trading at around $60 and subsequently more than doubled over the next few months to hit a high of $141.60. The surge in user base during the pandemic, as well as the ongoing optimism on the metaverse, drove the strong performance in stock price. Roblox has benefited tremendously during this period as users have had the time and desire to linger on its platform because temporary lockdowns gave them little else to do.

  • Investing $100,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Should Give You $4,000 in 2022 Income

    Investing in companies that pay sizable dividends can be a great way to supplement income in retirement or simply earn passive, low-tax income without the need to sell securities. Yamana Gold, Kinder Morgan, and Autoliv all have strong fundamentals that can back up their dividends.

  • Nokia Stock Inches Higher Because It Lifted Its Earnings Guidance

    The better-than-expected performance came from its venture fund investments, with its underlying business performing as expected last year.

  • 10 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 bank dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of bank dividend stocks and go directly to the 5 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022. The Covid pandemic in 2020 was especially cruel to the banking sector of US […]