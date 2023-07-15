Brian MacDonald Buys Handful Of Shares In Revolver Resources Holdings

Investors who take an interest in Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd (ASX:RRR) should definitely note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Brian MacDonald, recently paid AU$0.13 per share to buy AU$250k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Revolver Resources Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Brian MacDonald was the biggest purchase of Revolver Resources Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.20. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Revolver Resources Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Revolver Resources Holdings, though insiders do hold about AU$119k worth of shares. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Revolver Resources Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Revolver Resources Holdings insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (4 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Revolver Resources Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

