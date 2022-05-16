U.S. markets close in 5 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,989.43
    -34.46 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,013.31
    -183.35 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,632.54
    -172.46 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.61
    -0.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    +0.81 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.60
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.45 (+2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0409
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8730
    -0.0620 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0600
    -0.1250 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,527.05
    -406.35 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.08
    +419.40 (+172.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,447.43
    +29.28 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Brian Oliver Joins BlockFi as General Manager of Institutions

·2 min read

Oliver brings over 20 years of strong financial services experience, and will manage BlockFi's Institutional business globally

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFi, a global crypto financial services company, announced today that Brian Oliver has joined the company as General Manager of Institutions. In this role, Oliver will manage BlockFi's Institutional business globally, which includes prime brokerage services, mining equipment-backed and crypto loans, and asset management services to clients across the traditional finance and crypto ecosystem.

In his more than 20 years of experience with leading global financial institutions, Oliver has launched, built and scaled businesses across the full lifecycle of financial products, including market making, prime brokerage and post-trade infrastructure. He has worked across a number of asset classes, including rates, credit and foreign exchange, and has spent his career leading global teams from both the U.S. and London. Oliver joins BlockFi from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"), and he has held senior roles at CME Group, J.P. Morgan, Citadel Securities and IHS Markit.

"We are pleased to bring Brian onto team BlockFi. He has a track record of scaling businesses rooted in financial markets being disrupted and transformed by technological innovation. Combining Brian's expertise, and that of our existing bench of experts, with BlockFi's strong history of bringing the world's largest institutions into the digital asset space creates a huge opportunity for our growing pipeline," said Zac Prince, CEO and Founder of BlockFi.

"I am very excited to join BlockFi, a crypto financial services pioneer who leads from the front. The company is a trusted partner to its institutional client base, which is growing at a rapid pace as more financial institutions enter the crypto ecosystem. The future is bright for the company, and I'm proud to be a part of it," said Mr. Oliver.

Oliver holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University and a Master's of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About BlockFi
BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors.

Nothing contained in this announcement should be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or offer, or recommendation, to acquire or dispose of any security, commodity, investment or to engage in any other transaction. The information provided in this announcement is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. This announcement is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the publication or availability of the announcement is prohibited, by reason of that person's nationality, residence or otherwise.

Neither BlockFi nor any of its affiliates or representatives provide legal, tax or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions.

Digital currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and crypto interest accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections. Learn more at BlockFi.com.

BlockFi Lending LLC NMLS ID#1737520 | BlockFi Trading LLC NMLS ID#1873137

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brian-oliver-joins-blockfi-as-general-manager-of-institutions-301547971.html

SOURCE BlockFi

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Growth stocks have taken a beating after the Federal Reserve announced in late 2021 that it would start raising interest rates. Rising rates are bad for growth stocks because future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. For instance, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) are two solid companies down 75% and 84%, respectively, off their highs.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Upstart Investors Are Learning a Lesson LendingClub Investors Learned Years Ago

    Being a "'platform" sounds well and good, but it's hard for fintechs involved in lending to escape the economics of banks.

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Opportunity Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Amidst the challenges, Miller Opportunity Equity’s net fees declined 3.57% in the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500’s -4.60% return. The Strategy’s long-term performance remains strong. Since inception annualized returns […]

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • 2 Cheap Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy and Forget

    A couple of growth stocks that are trading near their 52-week lows and can be tempting options to just buy and forget about include Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Its price-to-earnings ratio of 21 looks like a steal for a business that is still growing revenue at a rate of 23%.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • CIBC Asset Management announces changes to ETF line-up

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) 2– CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAMI), as manager of the CIBC Exchange Traded Funds, announced today that it will terminate the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: CMCE), the CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (TSX: CMUE) (common units) and (TSX: CMUE.F) (hedged units) (collectively, the "CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs") on or about July 29, 2022 (the termination date).

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Warren Buffett's Cost Basis on These 4 Stocks Is Shockingly Low

    Over the past six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has demonstrated that he knows a thing or two about investing. Since taking Berkshire's reins in 1965, he's created more than $680 billion in shareholder value and generated an average annual return -- I repeat, average annual return -- of 20.1% for his company's stock. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's ongoing success, such as portfolio concentration and his love of dividend stocks, arguably the biggest key to the Oracle of Omaha's outperformance is his willingness to hold investments for long periods.

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), Samuel Szteinbaum, Has Just Spent US$1.1m Buying 51% More Shares

    Those following along with Corsair Gaming, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of...

  • Can This 1 Thing Hurt Vaxart?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has been involved in the coronavirus vaccine race since the beginning. All of this means there is one big problem for Vaxart right now. Vaxart's biggest problem is the time it's taking the company to bring its candidate through development to commercialization.

  • 10 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best wind power and solar stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of the wind and solar segments in the energy sector and go directly to 5 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy. Rallying oil prices, global warming, and the global transition toward electrification […]

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback

    When the stock market retreats, shares of many terrific companies go on sale. Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), explains that it "empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers." Customer management is rather important to myriad businesses, as it can involve keeping track of them and their preferences, optimizing communications with them, and delivering personalized experiences.