Brian O'Sullivan Bought 4.3% More Shares In Verbrec

Potential Verbrec Limited (ASX:VBC) shareholders may wish to note that the Development Advisor & Non-Executive Director, Brian O'Sullivan, recently bought AU$223k worth of stock, paying AU$0.074 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 4.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Verbrec

Notably, that recent purchase by Brian O'Sullivan is the biggest insider purchase of Verbrec shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.071. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Verbrec insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:VBC Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2023

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 29% of Verbrec shares, worth about AU$5.8m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Verbrec Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Verbrec we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Verbrec has 4 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

