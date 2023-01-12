U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

How Brian Stein, A Private Wealth Manager, Assists Clients in Navigating the Spectrum of Liquidity

Beacon Wealth Management
·4 min read

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Wealth management is challenging; wise wealth management is even harder. After identifying the need for a uniquely qualified advisor in the private wealth management sector, Brian Stein has committed his career to helping successful executives, professionals, and business owners work towards achieving their financial goals, such as building wealth, mitigating taxes, and leaving a legacy they can be proud of.

Beacon Wealth Management, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture
Beacon Wealth Management, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture

With his triad of knowledge in real estate, accounting, and finance, Brian stands out from most financial advisors. He founded Beacon Private Wealth Management with a distinctive mix of abilities aimed at helping his clients understand the importance of liquidity, which is the ease with which an investment can be converted to cash. Brian notes that liquidity can be a benefit as well as a detraction.

Brian carved out a niche by focusing on what he calls, "the spectrum of liquidity." It's a concept he introduces when speaking with prospective clients. "At one end of the spectrum are those who are primarily illiquid. Their wealth is entirely in real estate, or a business they own. I can help by creating balance in their portfolios. I do this by building them portfolios of liquid investments like stocks, bonds, and ETFs. At the other end of the liquidity spectrum are those whose entire portfolio consists of stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, and cash. And for some clients, this is exactly what they want and need. But for other qualified high-net-worth clients, where appropriate, I may recommend adding illiquid investments like real estate, hedge funds, and private equity. The reason to add these types of investments is to improve diversification and increase risk-adjusted returns. This is how institutions and endowment funds invest," says Brian.

As a former advisor to corporations and institutions, Brian observed that large organizations made different investing decisions than individuals (i.e., retail customers). Until recently, retail investors were unable to use certain wealth-building and wealth-preservation tactics that institutions and the ultra-wealthy utilized. Brian's unique path to wealth management paved the way for him to develop strategies that bridge the investment divide between institutional and retail clients.

Brian's accounting and finance career began in 1996 after studying accounting at the University of Michigan. He started at Deloitte & Touche in New York, where he became a CPA. Later, he joined the global investment bank, ING Barings. As a banker, Brian helped corporations raise capital, and advised on mergers and acquisitions.

Seeking to add to an already impressive resume, Brian earned a master's degree in real estate and construction management from the University of Denver. During the Great Financial Crisis, Brian helped start a real estate workout company. This company offered programs and solutions to banks and financial institutions that protected their real estate collateral.

The turning point that led Brian to apply his skills to retail wealth management occurred in 2012. His parents' financial advisor took ill and retired suddenly. Brian's father asked him for a referral to a new advisor. According to Brian, "I knew plenty of good stockbrokers and insurance agents, but none had the full combination of stock valuation, tax mitigation, and real estate analysis that my parents needed. But I had those skills and more. Not only could I help my parents but others just like them who were looking for a highly competent advisor with expertise beyond just typical asset allocation." This set Brian on the path to retail wealth management, where his rare combination of accounting, real estate, and finance experience form a powerful triad to the benefit of his clients.

About Beacon Wealth Management

Brian Stein established Beacon Private Wealth Management in 2015. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company offers customized retirement planning, business succession strategies, legacy planning, custom portfolio construction, and philanthropic services. They have additional knowledge in tax-minimization, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, hedge funds, and real estate investments.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through Nations Financial Group, Inc. (NFGI), member FINRA & SIPC a Registered Investment Adviser. Beacon Private Wealth Management is a separate entity and not affiliated with NFGI. NFGI does not offer tax or legal advice. The material has been prepared or is distributed solely for informational purposes and is not a solicitation or an offer to buy any security or instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. NFGI did not assist with the preparation of the content in this article, and its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and are not necessarily those of NFGI. Any information provided is general in nature and is not tailored to your individual investment objectives or needs or relate to any specific investments. Any investment(s) or strategies discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Investors must make their own decisions based on their specific investment objectives and financial circumstances.

Media
Name: Brian Stein
Email: brian@beaconpwm.com

SOURCE: Beacon Wealth Management



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735091/How-Brian-Stein-A-Private-Wealth-Manager-Assists-Clients-in-Navigating-the-Spectrum-of-Liquidity

